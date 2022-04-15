Subject Arrested on Multiple Warrants Following Traffic Stop

Delaware State Police have arrested 38-year-old Tara Madden of Selbyville, DE on multiple felony criminal warrants following a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon.

On April 14 th , 2022 at approximately 3:56 p.m., an officer with the Greenwood Police Department observed a tan Chevrolet Cruze traveling southbound on Sussex Highway in the area of Market Street. The operator of the Cruze failed to stop at the red light at this intersection, and a traffic stop was initiated. The officer made contact with the operator and owner of the vehicle, identified as Tara Madden. A computer check of Madden revealed that she had four active criminal warrants for her arrest, stemming from numerous incidents that had occurred throughout March and April in the Frankford, Millville, and Millsboro areas. Madden was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 5, where she was charged with the following crimes:

Theft of a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Theft Greater Than $1,500 (Felony)

Theft From a Senior (Felony) – 2 counts

Criminal Mischief

Offensive Touching

Madden was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and released on $4,500 unsecured bond.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 041522 1050

