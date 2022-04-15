ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selbyville, DE

Subject Arrested on Multiple Warrants Following Traffic Stop

Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 2 days ago

Delaware State Police have arrested 38-year-old Tara Madden of Selbyville, DE on multiple felony criminal warrants following a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon.

On April 14 th , 2022 at approximately 3:56 p.m., an officer with the Greenwood Police Department observed a tan Chevrolet Cruze traveling southbound on Sussex Highway in the area of Market Street. The operator of the Cruze failed to stop at the red light at this intersection, and a traffic stop was initiated. The officer made contact with the operator and owner of the vehicle, identified as Tara Madden. A computer check of Madden revealed that she had four active criminal warrants for her arrest, stemming from numerous incidents that had occurred throughout March and April in the Frankford, Millville, and Millsboro areas. Madden was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 5, where she was charged with the following crimes:

  • Theft of a Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Theft Greater Than $1,500 (Felony)
  • Theft From a Senior (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Criminal Mischief
  • Offensive Touching

Madden was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and released on $4,500 unsecured bond.

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Web Site

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 041522  1050

-End-

The post Subject Arrested on Multiple Warrants Following Traffic Stop appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Frankford, DE
City
Greenwood, DE
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Selbyville, DE
City
Millsboro, DE
Selbyville, DE
Crime & Safety
City
Millville, DE
NewsOne

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevrolet#Cruze#The Delaware State Police
The Independent

Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
Herald and News

Police dog sniffs out crystal meth, two men arrested

Two men face drug trafficking charges after a police dog named Trapper sniffed out suspected crystal meth in a car, according to police. The K-9 cop helped police discover the alleged methamphetamine during a search on March 19. Luis Pacheco-Lopez, 40 of Medford, and Daniel Velarde-Medrano of Huntington Park, California,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Wichita Eagle

Man who vanished in national forest last year is now facing murder charge, NC cops say

A man who vanished into a North Carolina forest for eight days last summer is back in the news after being charged with murder, deputies said. Joshua Kenneth Clauson, 20, was arrested and charged in connection to the death of 46-year-old Newport man Daniel Andrew Brisson on March 21, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Facebook.
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
WOKV

Father and son arrested after police found drugs in McDonald’s soda

BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Michigan arrested two men after officers said they found drugs floating inside a cup of Coca Cola from McDonald’s. Michigan State Police stopped Victor Emmanuel McMillan and his son, Joshua Lee McMillan, while they were driving on I-75 in Bagley Township March 16, WDIV reported. Victor, 54, is father to Joshua, 30, and was driving the vehicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two people caught on video going through pockets of man who was dying after being shot

Two people have been caught on security footage going through the pockets of a dying man who had just been shot on the streets of Philadelphia. The 38-year-old man was shot three times in the chest after getting into a fight with another man in Hunting Park, a neighbourhood in North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night. A third man pulled out a gun from the waistband of his pants during the fight and shot the victim, Chief Inspector Scott Small said during a press briefing, Fox 29 reported. As the victim lay dying on the pavement, the two men...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
897
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy