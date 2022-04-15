ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Five things to watch at the Hurricanes’ spring game

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39mu0l_0fAQ3KbM00
University of Miami Hurricanes football coach Mario Cristobal interacts with players during practice at the Greentree Practice Fields on campus in Coral Gables on March 24. Cristobal and the Hurricanes play their spring game on Saturday. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

After 14 spring practices open to guests and media, Hurricanes fans will finally get their first look at Mario Cristobal’s Miami team when UM takes the field for the spring game at noon on Saturday.

This is the first Hurricanes spring game open to fans since 2019. The 2020 game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2021 game was closed to the general public for the same reason. Although the Hurricanes went 7-5 last season, Cristobal’s hire and his new staff have generated a lot of buzz around the team.

Whether you’re one of the nearly 20,000 fans expected to fill Fort Lauderdale’s sold-out DRV PNK Stadium, or if you’re watching on ACC Network, here are five things to keep an eye on:

1. How does the offensive line look?

It’s cliché to say that the offensive line is the backbone of a team, but sometimes clichés are true. No one knows that better than Mario Cristobal, who is a former Hurricanes offensive lineman himself. Zion Nelson appears entrenched at left tackle, and Jakai Clark has earned a lot of praise from the coaches for his work at center. Expect several players to get into the mix and compete for roles at the other positions. D.J. Scaife, Logan Sagapolu, Ousman Traore and Justice Oluwaseun are among those who will also be in the mix on Saturday. Keep an eye out for the top performers on the line.

2. Big plays from backup quarterbacks

Tyler Van Dyke is Miami’s starting quarterback. There’s no controversy or debate about that. He followed up a breakout 2021 season with, by all accounts, a strong spring. But that doesn’t mean Jake Garcia and Jacurri Brown won’t impress on Saturday. Both have looked good in spring practice, with Brown’s improvement particularly noticeable.

“Coach Cristobal said [Thursday] was my best day,” Brown said Thursday, “and I’ve just got to have a better day on Saturday. All the lights are on, 18,000 people there. It’s going to be great.”

3. Who has the breakout?

A fun part of every team’s spring game is keeping an eye out for a new or under-the-radar player who bursts onto the scene in front of the fans. Henry Parrish Jr. is new to the Hurricanes, having transferred from Ole Miss. Parrish is a Miami native and has received many first-team reps in practice. Playing in a Hurricanes uniform for the first time and playing in South Florida again, he could have a big day. On the defensive side of the ball, lineman and Weston native Jake Lichtenstein, who transferred from USC, has gotten into the mix at defensive tackle. Brian Balom, a Miramar alumnus, has flown under the radar and could make some plays at safety.

4. Sticking to the basics

The spring game will be a good first look at the Hurricanes under Cristobal and his new staff. But the Hurricanes plan to keep a certain amount of their playbook under wraps, so they don’t give anything away to opponents. Of course, coaches who will face Miami this year will watch film on the Hurricanes from last season and the spring game, as well as Josh Gattis’ offense at Michigan and Kevin Steele’s defense at his previous stops. But the Miami staff doesn’t want to give opponents any new material in the spring game.

“Obviously, we’re a new staff, so we’re not going to open up our playbook,” Steele said. “We’re not going to put our scouting report on TV or the news. We’re going to leave a little bit of figuring for what we are and who we are. So that’ll be a challenge because you stand over there, and you want to make a certain call in a certain situation and you can’t do it because of the situation we’re in, so you bite your tongue and keep moving.”

5. Commitment watch?

The Hurricanes will host many top prospects on Saturday. There are many targets who will be in South Florida this weekend, including four-star safety Joenel Aguero, four-star offensive lineman Zechariah Owens and four-star tight ends Riley Williams and Jaxon Howard, among others. It’s a big chance for the Hurricanes to make an impression on visiting prospects. Four-star offensive lineman Antonio Tripp Jr., who committed to the Hurricanes in March, will also be visiting. He said he sees himself as a leader in the class . Will he get in the ear of any of the other players visiting and swing them toward Miami?

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Report Names The Worst College Town In Big Ten

The Big Ten serves as the home to some of the biggest college football stadiums, most passionate fanbases and prestigious schools in the country. But when ranking their college towns, somebody has to be on the bottom. A recent report from the Clever digital learning platform ranked the 150 best...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Alabama spring game 2022: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, date, storylines to watch

Alabama will enter the 2022 college football season as one of the favorites to win the national title, this despite coming up on the short end against Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship. However, there are a few major questions left to be resolved in spring practice that should be on display in the A-Day spring game on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
TMZ.com

14-Year-Old Who Died On Orlando Ride Had Promising Football Future

As if the death of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who died on an Orlando amusement park ride, wasn't tragic enough ... we've learned the boy had a promising future ahead of him. Tyre was a gifted athlete with the potential to earn a scholarship to a Division 1 football program...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
Coral Gables, FL
Football
Local
Florida College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
City
Miramar, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Parrish, FL
Miami, FL
Football
Coral Gables, FL
Sports
Coral Gables, FL
College Sports
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Florida

A report released by Forbes this week listed all the billionaires in the world. In total, there are 2,688 billionaires globally, 785 of them living in the United States. Miami is home to the third-largest amount of billionaires, with 78.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Steele
Person
Josh Gattis
Person
Mario Cristobal
WFLA

Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Florida

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in Florida using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
CBS Miami

Two South Floridians Won A Million Dollars Each Playing A Florida Lottery Scratch Off Game

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Two South Floridians won a million dollars each playing the Florida Lottery’s new 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. Martina Soto, 43, of Fort Lauderdale, and James Bruno, 55, of North Palm Beach each chose to receive their winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of $820,000. Soto purchased her winning ticket at Pompano Discount Liquor in Pompano Beach. Bruno bought his ticket at a 7-Eleven in Palm Beach Gardens. Each retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets. The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50. CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Hurricanes Football#American Football#College Football#Acc Network
The Spun

Charles Woodson Names NFL’s Best Running Back Ever

Throughout his Hall of Fame NFL career, Charles Woodson played against a plethora of elite running backs. But one man that he never had the chance to face is Woodson’s pick for the best to ever play the position. On Friday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame posted a fill-in-the-blank tweet asking followers who the best running back of all-time is.
NFL
Ash Jurberg

A record number of people are migrating to Miami

Miami is the most popular city in the United States. At least according to the latest report by Redfin. The real estate website analyzed the data of two million Redfin.com users who searched for homes across more than 100 metro areas from January to March this year.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

College football spring games: Live updates as Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State end practices

The biggest day of the spring season in college football has arrived. On Saturday, defending national champion Georgia (1 p.m. ET), SEC champion and national runner-up Alabama (3 p.m. ET) and Big Ten power Ohio State (noon ET) will be among some of the high-profile programs hitting the biggest stage of the spring for their annual scrimmages as they wrap up their sessions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WPTV

Hurricanes make spring debut under Mario Cristobal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Mario Cristobal made his spring debut Saturday afternoon as the new head coach of the Miami Hurricanes. Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke led the offense to a 31-27 win over the defense at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The reigning Atlantic Coast Conference rookie...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WAFB

LSU has a blast during scrimmage inside Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football wrapped up its third week of spring ball at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, April 16. Quarterback Myles Brennan launched a long scoring strike to Jaray Jenkins and Malik Nabers made an acrobatic, diving catch along the sideline on a pass from Garrett Nussmeier.
BATON ROUGE, LA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy