ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Preschoolers participate in model seder

By Sergio Carmona, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago

Students of Beit David Highland Lakes Shul’s preschool in Miami prepared for Passover with activities, including a model seder.

Chanie Wolf, founder and director of Yeladim Miami Preschool and rebbetzin at the shul, said regarding the model seder, “It was incredible to watch the children, some of them not even 2 yet, be so involved.”

“They got to see a picture with their name on it,” Wolf continued. “They felt so important that there was a seat at the table with a plate setting and a plate card just for them.”

Wolf noted there were great feelings of pride and enthusiasm among the children in being able to participate in the model seder and being an integral part of it.

“My husband and I were just amazed watching the children so naturally take part and share with each other their experience of the matzah a nd the haroset they made,” she said. “I believe this is something they will carry with them as they mature and as they continue to grow.”

Rabbi Eliezer Wolf of the shul said the Passover activities the preschoolers did in the weeks leading up to the model seder helped prepare them for it.

“They felt empowered because all of the learning, education and activities they’ve done the past four weeks really set them up to be prepared for this model seder,” he noted. “When they came for the model seder, they knew their roles, they knew the steps, they knew what’s going on and they understood the process. They had done the preparation, and they were now seeing it all come together and feeling very much a part of it.”

Visit bdhls.org/yeladim for more information on the preschool.

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Passover Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the Jewish holiday of Passover. The holiday will be celebrated from sundown on April 15 through April 23, 2022. Passover, also called Pesach, is the Jewish festival celebrating the exodus of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery in 1200s BC. The story is chronicled in the Old Testament book of Exodus. In the book, Israelites marked their doorposts with lamb’s blood to protect children from the tenth plague: the slaughter of the first born. With the protective mark, the destruction would “pass over” the house.
RELIGION
Mashed

Why Firstborn Sons Might Fast For Passover

Food is essential to every Jewish occasion, but Passover — which runs from April 15-23 — takes the flourless cake. Even Seders that leave out readings of the "Haggadah" will tell the story of the spring holiday that celebrates the Jewish people's escape from slavery in Egypt simply by the food around the Seder plate. There's the hard-boiled egg (beitzah) that, per Food & Wine, honors "the festival offering which was brought to the Holy Temple." There are the bitter herbs (maror) that represent the hardships of the Israelites, and there's the wine, apple, and walnut mixture (charoset) that symbolizes the bricks and mortar they built during slavery. There are the spring greens (karpas) dipped in saltwater to symbolize tears, the lamb shank (zeroah) that represents the animal sacrifice Jews brought to the Holy Temple, and the matzo that resembles the unleavened bread eaten by the Jews on their journey to Jerusalem.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Society
Fox News

Fifth Sunday of Lent: Reflect on the humanity and divinity of Jesus

The fifth Sunday of Lent is celebrated by Christians worldwide this weekend, on April 3, 2022. On this Sunday during the Lenten season, Christians recall both the humanity and the divinity of Jesus Christ. (Next Sunday, April 10, 2022, is Palm Sunday and the beginning of Holy Week; Sunday, April...
Neshoba Democrat

BIBLE SELECTION/Jeremiah 17:7-8

“Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord, whose trust is the Lord. He is like a tree planted by water, that sends out its roots by the stream, and does not fear when heat comes, for its leaves remain green, and is not anxious in the year of drought, for it does not cease to bear fruit.” — Jeremiah 17:7-8 (ESV)
RELIGION
The Independent

For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship

For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year’s holiest days side by side with fellow congregants. The pandemic erupted in the country in March 2020, just ahead of Easter, forcing many churches to resort to online or televised worship. Many continued to hold virtual services last spring after a deadly winter wave of the coronavirus and as vaccination campaigns were still ramping up. But this year more churches are opening their doors for Easter services with few...
RELIGION
Deseret News

The importance of in-person singing at Easter (and all year round)

For many churches, this weekend will include a milestone on the path back to normalcy after a devastating pandemic: the first in-person Easter services with congregational singing. In 2020, most churches were entirely virtual for Easter, which took place mere weeks after COVID-19 hit American shores. Last year, in-person services...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seder#Preschoolers#Yeladim Miami Preschool#Rabbi#Preparat
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Holy days converging in April spark interfaith celebrations

It's a convergence that happens only rarely. Coinciding with Judaism's Passover, Christianity's Easter and Islam's holy month of Ramadan, Buddhists, Baha'is, Sikhs, Jains and Hindus also are celebrating their holy days in April. The springtime collision of religious holidays is inspiring a range of interfaith events. In Chicago, there’s the...
RELIGION
CBS LA

Passover, Easter and Ramadan all fall together in 2022

Jews, Christians and Muslims are all celebrating major holidays at the same time this year. Good Friday, Easter, Passover, and the continued celebration of Ramadan all overlap.At the Grace Baptist Church in Santa Clarita, Pastor David Hegg says Good Friday and Easter Sunday services will be: come one, come all."We are not laughing in the face of COVID," said Hegg. "Still respect the fact it can still hit people pretty hard."Masks and social distancing will not be required. The pastor says his congregation members know to stay home if they have a sore throat or a cough."I want to keep...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Mysuncoast.com

Temple Sinai hosts “Passover Olympics” to educate young members

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For religious holidays like Passover, you can imagine most people are spending the weekend listening to sermons, but Temple Sinai is doing things a little different for the kids. On top of regular services, the temple is launching the Passover Olympics, a series of kid’s games...
SARASOTA, FL
Alissa Rose

Eligible Florida residents may receive a payment of $1,000

As we all know, some conditions in the United States are getting worse day by day, such as inflation getting worse in 2022 compared to the previous year, gas prices, grocery prices, and housing coast are still rising in Florida. So due to the cost of living crisis, millions of Americans in Florida could receive a $1,000 stimulus check.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Woke Arizona education leaders are blasted after they mistook African-American DJ at school fundraiser for white man in BLACKFACE and wrote scathing complaints

A pair of Arizona diversity, equity and inclusion 'experts' have been blasted for falsely accusing an African-American DJ of wearing blackface at an event. Jill Lassen and Stuart Rhoden, who advocate for diversity at the Scottsdale Unified School District in various capacities, wrote scathing letters of complaint after DJ Kim Koko Hunter appeared at a PTA event, and they mistook him for a white man.
POLITICS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy