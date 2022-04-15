ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 ideas for making store-bought cake mix taste homemade

By Molly Allen
For any occasion that warrants a cake, boxed cake mix can be a convenient time-saver.

Boxed mixes come with all the dry ingredients needed to bake a cake. All that's left to do is add the wet ingredients and put the cake in the oven, saving you time and mess.

The only issue? Boxed cake mixes can sometimes turn out to be too dry or bland, or they lack that homemade flavor you're looking for.

"Swap out the ingredients that are called for on the back of the box and make homemade frosting," advises Elizabeth Waterson, the founder and blogger behind Confessions of a Baking Queen . "I bet you no one will ever know you started with a boxed cake!"

A few simple swaps or additions can transform a boxed cake mix. These changes are sure to make it taste like it was baked from scratch or picked up from a gourmet bakery.

1. Replace the water with another liquid

The average cake mix calls for water, which is fine, but a little boring. Instead of using water, consider substituting any of these options:

  • Coffee: Baking a chocolate cake mix? Coffee will make the flavor bolder while also adding moisture. Use a one-to-one swap. If the cake mix calls for 1 cup of water, use 1 cup of freshly brewed coffee.
  • Whole milk: The fat found in whole milk will make for a richer, more flavorful cake. Swap out each cup of water called for with milk.
  • Buttermilk: Instead of water, use the same amount of buttermilk. The acid in the buttermilk interacts with the leavening agents in the mix for a better rise. "Swapping out the water for buttermilk creates a fluffier cake and a moister one, too," says Waterson.
  • Soy or coconut milk: To add moisture while skipping the dairy, use plain unsweetened soy or full fat coconut milk. Swap out each cup of water called for with soy or coconut milk for a richer cake. Keep in mind, this will change the flavor slightly. Finish baking the cake as directed.

2. Replace the oil to add flavor and body

Cake mixes typically call for vegetable oil. Make one of these simple swaps for a cake that's rich, moist, and flavorful:

  • Butter: Don't settle for a bland cake. Amp up the richness and flavor of a cake mix with simple trades. "You can swap out the vegetable oil for melted butter for a richer tasting cake," says Waterson. Use a one-to-one swap. If the cake mix calls for 1/3 cup oil, use 1/3 cup melted butter instead.
  • Mayo: Replace the oil in a cake mix for mayonnaise to add great moisture and body. Use an even one-to-one swap.
  • Olive oil: Use extra virgin olive oil instead of vegetable oil to make an olive oil cake. Use a plain vanilla boxed cake and an even swap of oil. Finish baking the cake as directed.

3. Add extracts for more flavor

Spruce up a chocolate or vanilla cake mix with the addition of flavored extracts such as pure vanilla extract, coconut extract, or maple extract. "If you are making a chocolate cake, adding peppermint extract would be a perfect addition for a chocolatey, minty cake," says Waterson. "Or, try almond extract with a white cake mix." Start with 1 teaspoon of any extract and increase the amount as desired.

4. Use spices for a great twist

Baking spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and allspice can enhance a cake. Mix 1 teaspoon of cinnamon into a vanilla cake mix for a touch of flavor. Mix 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, ½ teaspoon of nutmeg, and ½ teaspoon of allspice into a white or yellow cake mix to make a spice cake.

5. Incorporate citrus

Transform a vanilla, chocolate, or yellow cake mix with citrus. Mix in 1 tablespoon of freshly grated orange, lime, grapefruit, or lemon zest . "For a citrus cake, also try using lemon juice or orange juice," says Waterson. Replace 1/8 cup of the water called for on the box with lemon or orange juice to amp up the flavor.

6. Change the eggs to make it fluffy and airy

Eggs provide structure and moisture in a cake mix. Make your cake richer or fluffier with these quick options:

  • Extra egg: To make your cake lighter, mixing in another egg will do the trick. "Adding an additional egg creates a richer, fluffier cake," says Waterson. Tack on an additional egg than what's called for on the box while mixing, and mix as normal.
  • Egg whites: Egg yolks contain more fat than egg whites. For a light, airy cake, swap out whole eggs for egg whites. Use two egg whites for every egg called for on the box. Combine the cake mix with the ingredients aside from the eggs. Whip the egg whites separately until medium peaks form, then gently fold them into the batter. Finish preparing the cake as directed.

7. Incorporate fresh fruit

You can mix fruits such as blueberries, raspberries, sliced strawberries, or chopped pineapple into a cake mix to make it more interesting. Prepare the batter according to the directions on the box. Toss the fruit in flour to prevent sinking, and then fold the fruit into the batter. Bake the cake according to the time on the box.

8. Add crunch

Adding texture to a cake mix can make it taste gourmet. Consider including one of these delicious mix-ins:

  • Shredded coconut: Switch up the texture and add a hint of coconut flavor to a white cake mix. Mix in 1 cup of shredded sweetened coconut before baking.
  • Chocolate: Chocolate chips, mini chocolate chips, or chocolate chunks can add flavor to a white, yellow, or chocolate cake mix. Toss 1 cup of chips or chunks in a scant teaspoon or so of flour before mixing them into the batter to prevent sinking.
  • Chopped nuts: Add crunch with chopped pecans , walnuts, pistachios, or peanuts. Mix ¾ cup of chopped nuts into the batter before baking the cake as directed.

Quick tip: Want to add a streusel topping to make a quick coffee cake? Mix together 1 stick of melted butter, 1 ½ cups flour, ½ cup brown sugar, and 1 tablespoon cinnamon until crumbly. Sprinkle the streusel over the cake batter before baking.

9. Mix in pudding for more moisture

Amp up moisture and flavor with pudding. "Adding a box of pudding mix can create an incredibly moist but denser cake," says Waterson. Mix in a small box of dry pudding mix with your dry ingredients, and then finish preparing the cake mix according to the box instructions.

10. Increase moisture with sour cream

Sour cream will enhance the crumb of a cake mix. Make a moist cake by mixing 3 tablespoons of sour cream into the batter. Finish baking the cake as directed.

11. Replace eggs and oil with soda

You can skip the eggs, oil, and water called for on the box and use soda such as Sprite, Strawberry Fanta, or Pepsi instead to make a vegan cake. Keep in mind that this will make the cake a bit sweeter. Mix together the dry mix and a 12-ounce can of soda. Bake the cake according to the box instructions.

12. Use an egg substitute

Skip the eggs to make a cake vegan. Use an egg replacer, ¼ cup applesauce, or ¼ cup mashed banana for every egg the mix calls for. Keep in mind that the applesauce and banana will add extra sweetness as well.

13. Use homemade frosting

Pairing a boxed cake mix with delicious frosting is one of the simplest ways to spruce it up. Skip store-bought frosting and make homemade frosting instead. Cream together ½ cup of softened butter, 2 tablespoons of milk, 5 cups powdered sugar, and 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract until light and fluffy for an easy vanilla frosting.

Insider's takeaway

Using a boxed cake mix can make baking a cake much simpler and faster. To make a cake that has more moisture, is richer, or even vegan, you can use simple swaps or additions. Extracts, spices, and a variety of mix-ins can also transform a box cake mix, making it taste gourmet.

