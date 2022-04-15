ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicolas Cage says he wants to be in a 'Muppets' movie: 'I've always had a crush on Miss Piggy'

By Libby Torres
Insider
 2 days ago
Nicolas Cage at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety

  • Nicolas Cage revealed during a Twitter Q&A that he'd "love" to be in a "Muppets" movie.
  • "I think Kermit and I could be best friends, and I've always had a crush on Miss Piggy," Cage said.
  • The actor plays himself in the upcoming action-comedy "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent."

Nicolas Cage is known for his roles in critically-acclaimed films like "Leaving Las Vegas," "Face/Off," and "Moonstruck," but the actor recently revealed that he'd like to try his hand at something a little more light-hearted.

"I would love to be in a 'Muppets' movie," Cage said during a recent Twitter Q&A. "I think Kermit and I could be best friends, and I've always had a crush on Miss Piggy."

The "Raising Arizona" star was responding to a tweet from a fan, who said that they'd love to see a "Muppet remake" of Cage's 1996 blockbuster action film "The Rock" (which also starred Sean Connery and Ed Harris), with Cage being the "only non-Muppet character."

Cage plays himself in the upcoming film "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," which hits theaters April 22. During a red carpet interview with Insider at the SXSW film festival in Austin last month, the actor revealed that he rewatched one of his previous films to prepare for his new role.

"I looked at 'Face/Off' again, which I was really wowed by. I think that movie's aged beautifully," Cage told Insider .

The actor added that he "was very wowed" and "fired up" by the film's director, John Woo, and his costar John Travolta in it.

Insider

