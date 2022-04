The Indianapolis Colts made headlines Friday morning when it was announced they reached agreement on a two-year deal with veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore. This splash move solidifies a major need for the Colts entering the 2022 NFL draft, which is less than two weeks away now. The addition of Gilmore gives the Colts a bonafide starter on the boundary and even though they could still add depth to the position, the outlook of the position is much more positive.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO