We are currently in the three-point era of basketball, where teams and players want to hoist up as many good-quality threes as possible. If teams can get close to 40% from three, it is more effective for wins than if a team sticks to shots within the three-point line and averages 50% shooting. Thanks to the likes of Stephen Curry completely changing the game with his shooting, this style of basketball is probably here to stay.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO