Dallas, TX

Dallas police asking for help identifying individuals connected to fatal shooting

By Raegan Scharfetter
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

Your Thursday Evening Headlines for April 14 03:26

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying individuals who may be connected to a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man last month.

Dallas police asking for help identifying individuals connected to fatal shooting Source: Dallas Police Department

At approximately 2 a.m. March 18, police responded to a shooting call in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Cameron Ray, 20, shot at the location.

Ray was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

In a newly released video, the individuals in question are seen in what appears to be a black SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the pictured individuals, or their clothing or jewelry is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.

Comments / 5

gameman007
2d ago

2am I'm at home sleep or watching movie, get to see another day

Reply(1)
7
Dallas, TX
