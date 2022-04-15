ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, TN

Springfield Native Mark Reeves to be Elevated to Executive Director Following Childress Retirement

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

In a special-called meeting held via conference call today, the TSSAA Board of Control voted to promote Assistant Executive Director Mark Reeves to the position of Executive Director, effective July 1, 2022. Reeves will succeed Bernard Childress as the fifth executive director of the organization following Childress’ retirement after 41 years in education.

“I am incredibly humbled to lead an organization that I have grown to love,” stated Reeves. “I’ve devoted my life to education and educational athletics and there’s no other work I’d rather be a part of.

“With the staff we currently have, I can’t help but be excited to lead this organization forward. My hope is that we can continue to enhance the lives of the young people we serve and that through our efforts we can produce young men and women who are capable of making a positive impact in this world.”

In his 14 years on staff at TSSAA, Reeves, 48, has had primary responsibility for several sports including Football and Track & Field and he currently oversees Soccer, Wrestling and the areas of Coach’s Education and Sports Medicine. Reeves has served on a number of committees for the National Federation of State High School Associations including the NFHS Football Rules Committee, the NFHS Wrestling Rules Committee, and, most recently, the NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.

Prior to his tenure at TSSAA, Reeves was a teacher, coach and administrator at his alma mater, Springfield High School, from 1997-to 2006. In 2006 he accepted a position as an assistant principal at East Robertson High School where he remained until beginning his tenure with TSSAA in the summer of 2008.

At Springfield High, Reeves was the head wrestling coach for nine years and an assistant football coach for four years. He also worked with the cross country and track programs.

He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin in 1997 and his Masters in Education Administrator from Trevecca Nazarene University in 2001. In high school, he participated in football, wrestling, baseball, and golf and also played soccer at the club level.

Reeves resides in Springfield with his wife Jill, who is the principal at Bransford Elementary School. They have been married 22 years and have two boys, Garrett (17), and Connor (15) currently attending Springfield High School.

Reeves will become the fifth Executive Director in the association’s history and will have been preceded by Bernard Childress (2009-2022), Ronnie Carter (1986-2009), Gill Gideon (1972-86) and the association’s first director, Mr. A.F. Bridges (1946-72).

The post Springfield Native Mark Reeves to be Elevated to Executive Director Following Childress Retirement appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Martin, TN
City
Springfield, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Sports Medicine#Athletics#Tssaa
CNN

Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touch

(CNN) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. entered a plea of guilty on Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of forcibly touching a woman at a New York City nightclub in 2018. Gooding admitted to kissing the woman, a waitress at the club, on her lips without consent. He also admitted to two other incidents of non-consensual contact in October 2018 and June 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Russia warns of new nuclear deployments in Baltics if Finland, Sweden join NATO

Russia is warning of new nuclear deployments in the Baltics if Finland and Sweden join NATO, as the two countries inch closer to becoming part of the military alliance. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council and former president of Russia, wrote in a Telegram post on Thursday that “there can be no talk of non-nuclear status for the Baltic” if Finland and Sweden join NATO.
POLITICS
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
327
Followers
889
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy