New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Majah Hype Mother’s Day Comedy Show for two performances on Sunday, May 8, at 5 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. The Caribbean King of Comedy returns to NJPAC. Majah Hype first blazed onto the comedy scene with viral videos featuring a cast of original characters. From Jamaica to Trinidad, Grenada to Guyana, Majah captured each country’s accent with pitch-perfect accuracy, launching him to Instagram stardom. Majah uses his platform to celebrate his heritage and share his love of Caribbean culture with the world.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 DAYS AGO