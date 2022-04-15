ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Voters in Charge outraises every other Florida PAC with $75.56 million

By Kalyn Stralow
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IyP2E_0fAPy2sE00

In Florida, Florida Voters in Charge has raised more than any other non-candidate political action committee (PAC) in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports filed with the Florida Department of State, Florida Voters in Charge raised $75.56 million and spent $73.84 million between Jan. 1, 2021 and Feb. 28, 2022.

In Florida politics, donations to Florida Voters in Charge represent 19.20 percent of the $393.63 million all Florida state-level PACs have raised in total. Here are Florida Voters in Charge’s top donors and recipients, as reported to the Florida Department of State.

Donations to Florida Voters in Charge

All $75,564,100 raised by Florida Voters in Charge in the 2022 election cycle so far has come from these three donors.

Top Donors to Florida Voters in Charge (1/1/2021 – 2/28/2022)

RankTotal AmountDonor NameDonor Type

1.$73,564,000.00Las Vegas Sands CorpEntity

2.$2,000,000.00Poarch Creek Band of IndiansEntity

3.$100.00Game Day Strategies LLCEntity

Expenditures by Florida Voters in Charge

On the expenditures side, Florida Voters in Charge reported $73,838,238, with 99.53 percent of all spending going to the 10 payees topping the list. Payees include both contribution recipients and vendors, as filed by Florida Voters in Charge.

Top Florida Voters in Charge Payees (1/1/2021 – 2/28/2022)

RankTotal AmountPayee NamePayee Type

1.$72,575,200.00Game Day Strategies LLCEntity

2.$281,281.31Foley & Lardner LLP Political Committee of FloridaEntity

3.$111,732.80Orange County Supervisor of ElectionsEntity

4.$108,279.80Duval County Supervisor of ElectionsEntity

5.$100,000.00Boies Schiller Flexner LLPEntity

6.$84,159.86Broward County Supervisor of ElectionsEntity

7.$81,282.50Bascom Communications & ConsultingEntity

8.$71,291.15Palm Beach County Supervisor of ElectionsEntity

9.$40,267.70Miami Dade County Supervisor of ElectionsEntity

10.$37,993.84Hillsborough County Supervisor of ElectionsEntity

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Florida PACs submitted to the Florida Department of State. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report NameReport Due Date

2022 Q4 Data (2021 M12)1/10/2022

2022 M34/11/2022

2022 Primary 27/8/2022

2022 Primary 58/5/2022

2022 General 19/2/2022

2022 General 39/30/2022

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

"Unprecedented and dangerous": Florida GOP gives up power to draw new district maps to Ron DeSantis

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Florida's GOP-controlled Legislature on Monday effectively handed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis control over the process of drawing the state's congressional map for upcoming U.S. House elections, a move that voting rights advocates decried as an "unprecedented and dangerous" abdication of responsibility.
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Republicans outraise Democrats by 137% in Florida Senate races

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Center Square

These 10 Florida donors gave over $9.8 million

In Florida politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $434.1 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021. The 10 largest donors gave more than $9.8 million, or 2 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Florida state-level candidates...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Politics#Florida Department#Pacs#Campaign Finance
AOL Corp

Trump is trying to oust one of South Carolina's rising GOP stars

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Donald Trump, enraged by pointed criticism from the Republican representing South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, endorsed Katie Arrington with the hopes of ridding the party of a libertarian-leaning member who was one of few dissenting voices when it came to Trump's fitness to lead. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Val Demings' lonely run against Marco Rubio

Zero — There are still a few months to go before Florida is fully immersed in another contentious campaign season, but right now no one appears to be locking down time for television ads in the state, according to an analysis down by AdImpact. Next door — Significant ad-buying...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC News

Poll: Hispanics aren’t flocking to the GOP, but Democrats still have problems

Heading into the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans have been riding a wave of positive press about their gains among Hispanic voters as Democrats fret about hemorrhaging support from the fast-growing demographic. But while Democrats clearly have a problem, the GOP’s growing support among Latinos is less dramatic than some headlines...
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
The Ledger

Endorsed by Trump, Polk native Morgan Ortagus at center of Tennessee Congressional fight

A Polk County native who has served in three presidential administrations is the subject of a skirmish among Tennessee Republicans as she runs for Congress in that state. Morgan Ortagus filed last month to run for the U.S. House of Representatives, joining a dense field in Tennessee’s District 5. Her candidacy quickly earned a “complete and total endorsement” from a previous boss, former President Donald Trump, but also criticism from some Tennessee Republicans because Ortagus only moved to the state last year.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Salon

DeSantis gerrymandering power grab threatens to reduce Black voting power even more than GOP plan

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Never Trump conservative and former Republican strategist Rick Wilson has described Florida as a swing state in which Democrats "struggle" — one where Democrats often come within striking distance of Republicans in statewide races but ultimately lose. Partisan gerrymandering stands to make Florida even more difficult for Democrats, and according to The Guardian's Sam Levine, Black voting power is likely to suffer in the Sunshine State thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis' gerrymandering scheme.
FLORIDA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy