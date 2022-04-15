Florida Voters in Charge outraises every other Florida PAC with $75.56 million

In Florida, Florida Voters in Charge has raised more than any other non-candidate political action committee (PAC) in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports filed with the Florida Department of State, Florida Voters in Charge raised $75.56 million and spent $73.84 million between Jan. 1, 2021 and Feb. 28, 2022.

In Florida politics, donations to Florida Voters in Charge represent 19.20 percent of the $393.63 million all Florida state-level PACs have raised in total. Here are Florida Voters in Charge’s top donors and recipients, as reported to the Florida Department of State.

Donations to Florida Voters in Charge

All $75,564,100 raised by Florida Voters in Charge in the 2022 election cycle so far has come from these three donors.

Top Donors to Florida Voters in Charge (1/1/2021 – 2/28/2022)

RankTotal AmountDonor NameDonor Type

1.$73,564,000.00Las Vegas Sands CorpEntity

2.$2,000,000.00Poarch Creek Band of IndiansEntity

3.$100.00Game Day Strategies LLCEntity

Expenditures by Florida Voters in Charge

On the expenditures side, Florida Voters in Charge reported $73,838,238, with 99.53 percent of all spending going to the 10 payees topping the list. Payees include both contribution recipients and vendors, as filed by Florida Voters in Charge.

Top Florida Voters in Charge Payees (1/1/2021 – 2/28/2022)

RankTotal AmountPayee NamePayee Type

1.$72,575,200.00Game Day Strategies LLCEntity

2.$281,281.31Foley & Lardner LLP Political Committee of FloridaEntity

3.$111,732.80Orange County Supervisor of ElectionsEntity

4.$108,279.80Duval County Supervisor of ElectionsEntity

5.$100,000.00Boies Schiller Flexner LLPEntity

6.$84,159.86Broward County Supervisor of ElectionsEntity

7.$81,282.50Bascom Communications & ConsultingEntity

8.$71,291.15Palm Beach County Supervisor of ElectionsEntity

9.$40,267.70Miami Dade County Supervisor of ElectionsEntity

10.$37,993.84Hillsborough County Supervisor of ElectionsEntity

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Florida PACs submitted to the Florida Department of State. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report NameReport Due Date

2022 Q4 Data (2021 M12)1/10/2022

2022 M34/11/2022

2022 Primary 27/8/2022

2022 Primary 58/5/2022

2022 General 19/2/2022

2022 General 39/30/2022

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.