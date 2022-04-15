ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Judge orders IMPD officer to probation in obstruction of justice sentencing connected to teen’s suicide

By Izzy Karpinski
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge has sentenced an IMPD officer to one year of probation that includes keeping a weekly journal. On April 12, officer Francisco Olmos entered a plea agreement to an obstruction of justice count in connection to the 2015 suicide of an 18-year-old female. As part of...

