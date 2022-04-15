ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police: Man run over, killed while trying to steal catalytic converter

By Michael Bartiromo, Jonathan Taraya, Katelyn Stark, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAqpa_0fAPw8fe00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. ( KTXL ) — Sacramento police said a man died after being run over while he allegedly tried to steal a catalytic converter early Monday morning.

Police said around 4:45 a.m., officers found a man suffering from serious injuries near the Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.

He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Suspected catalytic converter thieves crash into deputy on unrelated chase

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has since identified him as 28-year-old Jose Adolfo Rangel.

Police said Rangel was allegedly tampering with the car that hit him, and they believe he was trying to steal the car’s catalytic converter before he was struck.

The driver of the car spoke to police about what happened and the investigation is ongoing.

Catalytic converters: Which vehicles are most at-risk for theft?

Catalytic converters, which help scrub pollutants from your engine’s exhaust, have become more and more attractive to thieves in recent years.

Thanks to the increasing prices of the precious metals used in the production — i.e, platinum, rhodium and palladium — an ill-gotten catalytic converter can “typically” fetch between $50 and $250 when sold to an unscrupulous recycling facility, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

The pandemic has only driven up the demand and prices of these precious metals. Rhodium, alone, is currently valued at over $19,000 per ounce.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Cars
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Cars
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
CAR AND DRIVER

Protect Your Catalytic Converter from Theft with One of These Devices

Thefts of catalytic converters continue to climb at an alarming rate, and the pandemic and its resulting economic issues have made their resale value rise even further. Aside from comprehensive insurance coverage and setting your alarm to its most sensitive setting, is there anything we vehicle owners can do to make sure we're not stuck with expensive repairs? Short answer: It depends.
ELECTRONICS
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Catalytic Converters#Crime#Palladium#Ktxl#Nicb
Motorious

Push Button Cars Are At More Risk Of Being Stolen

Old school and classic car owners are safe on this one. Growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, it was my understanding that older cars were more vulnerable to theft because of the ignition systems on newer car, so I guess we’ve come full circle. Most new cars, or even cars made post-2016, come with push button start ignitions, especially more expensive ones. That might have been a huge design mistake by car makers that’s made it easier to steal them. This could be adding to the surge in auto thefts, although, car thieves will always find a way, regardless of the ignition.
CARS
KGET

Bakersfield police arrest 2 men on suspicion of catalytic converter theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested two men on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle at supermarket in northeast Bakersfield following a brief pursuit Wednesday morning, according to the department. The Bakersfield Police Department identified the two men as Renardo Williams, 42, and Bernard Harold, 34. According to police, officers tried to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Distractify

Why Do People Steal Catalytic Converters? Here's How to Prevent the Theft

Owning a car can be a freeing experience for so many people. Being able to go wherever you want basically whenever is what drives so many of us to get a license. Even though there are different maintenance costs and insurance payments that go along with it, unfortunately, there are more depressing downsides that owners have to look out for.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police investigating Roscoe home invasion

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says a home invasion took place in the 5000 block of McCurry Road on Wednesday evening. Police say the home invasion happened around 5:15 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office did not release any information on any possible suspects but said no arrests had been made. Also, no […]
ROSCOE, IL
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead In Maple Grove After Driver Shoots Other Driver

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A dispute between two drivers led to a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in Maple Grove. Police say a 911 caller reported a shooting between two vehicles near County Road 30 and Garland Lane just before 3 p.m., with both vehicles leaving the area right after. (credit: CBS) While officers were headed to the scene, they received a report that a man was found injured in a vehicle near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. He later died at an area hospital. Police say “there is no known ongoing threat to the community in this area.” Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 763-494-6246.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy