Delmar, NY

Preparing for a night out post Pandemic

By Spotlight Newsroom
 2 days ago
DELMAR- M any people anxiously await a return to pre-pandemic life. Even though the world isn’t yet out of the woods, many restrictions have been lifted in recent months. That means people can once again enjoy evenings out on the town. However, being a bit out of practice, individuals may no longer be familiar with how to prepare for a night out.

Preparing for a night out with friends or even a date night shouldn’t be stressful. Some advanced planning can make sure everything goes smoothly.

• Make a reservation. If dining out is in the plans, be sure to call the desired establishment in advance to see if they are taking reservations and learn if any restrictions are in place. There’s a good chance indoor dining establishments will still be subject to reduced guest capacity, and even restaurants that had walk-in service may now require advanced notice of dining parties, no matter how big or small.

• Plan your transportation. If a night out entails enjoying a few alcoholic beverages, then arrange for safe transportation home in advance. Utilize a ride-sharing service or taxi company; otherwise, figure out who will be the designated sober driver. Groups of friends may want to pay for the sober driver’s meal as a token of their appreciation.

• Charge your phone. If a night out involves hanging out in an unfamiliar location or meeting new people, then be sure that your mobile phone is fully charged and you check in with trusted emergency contacts throughout the night.

• Pick a pregame meeting spot. When heading out with a squad of friends, save time by carpooling or establishing a predetermined meetup spot.

• Know the dress code. Dress accordingly for the destination and planned activity. The dating and socializing resource Girls Chase advises that slim, black jeans can look classy on a night out. Footwear is important as well, especially if you will be doing some walking or dancing. Women who choose to wear heels may want to stash a foldable pair of flats in their handbags in the event they need some relief.

• Spruce up your appearance. Plan ahead for a night out by taking inventory of grooming habits to see if a makeover is in order. Set up an appointment for a haircut, color refresh, manicure/pedicure, or even splurge on a few new wardrobe items. If it’s been a while since you have been out, you’ll want to put your best foot forward.

People are increasingly returning to pre-pandemic activities, which may include enjoying a night out on the town.

