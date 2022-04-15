ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New poll finds California voters most concerned about housing affordability

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 15 AM Edition) 01:56

A new poll Thursday from the University of California, Berkeley found that Californians are most concerned about housing affordability and the homeless crisis.

The poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies found that 31% of respondents thought housing affordability was the most important issue California needs to address, followed up closely by homelessness at 29%.

The respondents were provided a list of 15 issues and asked to select one or two.

23% of respondents listed crime and public safety as the most important issue facing the state, while 21% listed high gas prices and 17% listed climate change.

The poll found respondents fairly split on issues along party lines. 37% of Democrats listed housing affordability as the most important issue, while 39% of Republicans listed crime and public safety. Conversely, only 19% of Republicans listed housing affordability as the most important issue, while only 14% of Democrats listed crime and public safety.

41% of respondents said the recent spike in gas prices were causing "very serious" problems for themselves and their families. 43% said they are driving less as a result of the gas price hikes.

The poll of 8,676 Californians was conducted between March 31 and April 5. The poll is administered online.

For the full results, click here .

