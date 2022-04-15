5-Time Boston Marathon Champion Tatyana McFadden Won’t Participate In 2022 Race

BOSTON (CBS) — Five-time Boston Marathon champion Tatyana McFadden, is unable to participate in this year’s race. The wheelchair athlete announced Thursday that she is dropping out because of a medical reason.

“Boston is special to me and I love this race so much because it has so much meaning to me,” McFadden wrote on Twitter.

In 2017, McFadden was diagnosed with a blood clotting disorder, something, she said, that leads to iron deficiency.

“Sadly when I went in for my appointment here in Boston my levels were at an 8 when they should be in the 30s,” McFadden explained. “I have a great medical team that will get me back on track and looking forward to a healthier fall full of marathons.”

Last year, McFadden completed the six Abbott World Marathon Majors.