ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Chris Sale Is Throwing A Baseball Again

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44qme5_0fAPvnXr00

BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Sale is starting his season on the IL for the third straight year. But the Red Sox lefty is making progress in his return from a stress fracture in his ribs.

Sale was spotted throwing and playing catch at Fenway Park on Friday, ahead of Boston’s home opener against the Minnesota Twins. That’s a good sign for the 33-year-old.

Sale isn’t expected to be back until sometime this summer, but at least Friday’s development was a sign of progress, considering Sale wasn’t even throwing a baseball as of a few weeks ago.

Sale missed all of 2020 and most of the 2021 season after he underwent Tommy John surgery. He made just nine starts in the regular season last year, going 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA over 42.2 innings. He didn’t fare as well in the playoffs. Sale surrendered five runs over one inning in the ALDS against the Rays in his first postseason start, a game the Red Sox came back to win. He followed that up by going just 2.2 innings in his Game 1 start against the Astros in the ALCS, before giving Boston 5.1 innings of work in Game 5, allowing four runs (two earned) while striking out seven. Boston lost both of those games against the Astros, and lost the series in six games.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Chris Sale
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Kyle Schwarber, Joe Girardi drop truth bombs on Phillies’ brutal offensive struggles

The Philadelphia Phillies are two games into their second series of the season. Despite multiple power-hitting pick-ups in the offseason, there hasn’t been much offense for the Phils at all. Eight games in, Philadelphia sits below .500 at 3-5. While the Phillies still have plenty of baseball left to play, 154 games to be exact, the slow start is cause for concern.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Guardians Trade With Padres Looking Like Major Steal

The 2020 shortened baseball season was a blip on the radar for most, especially as the world was navigating challenges outside of the diamond. But, there was a 60-game season, and for the Guardians, it was the last with the likes of players from the 2016 World Series run such as Francisco Lindor, Mike Clevinger, and Carlos Carrasco.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Game One#Il#Alexspeier#Era#Alds#Rays#The Red Sox#Alcs
thecomeback.com

Shohei Ohtani crushes moonshot homer on game’s first pitch

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is on the board with his first home run of the 2022 MLB season, and he hit it on the first pitch of Friday night’s Los Angeles Angels game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. On the first pitch, Ohtani cranked a 96...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

Mets Receive Troubling News Before Game vs. Diamondbacks

The New York Mets are in a bit of a pickle with just hours remaining until their National League battle against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Per a report, a Mets staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning. To make matters worse, multiple players and coaches have been deemed “close contacts.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Check Out Jerry Remy Commemorative Patches Given To Red Sox Media

The Boston Red Sox continue to honor the memory of longtime legendary broadcaster and former player Jerry Remy. Prior to Boston’s home opener Friday against the Minnesota Twins, members of the media were given a commemorative patch in dedication of the lasting impact Remy made on the organization. “On...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy