What’s so good about Good Friday?

It may seem paradoxical, but to Christians around the world, it’s the furthest thing from heretical to think of Good Friday is the most appropriate time to say TGIF. That’s because it’s the day Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. (Spoiler alert for non-Christians: Jesus died for your sins, but not for long, because he was resurrected that Sunday, which Christians celebrate as Easter, so those Romans really did not know what they were doing!)

Movie critics weren’t quite sure Mel Gibson knew what he was doing in 2004 when he self-financed and directed a gory, violent version of Christ’s punishment and death called The Passion Of The Christ, filmed entirely in Hebrew, Latin and Aramaic.

And yet, viewers responded en masse.

The film, which starred Jim Caviezel as Jesus of Nazareth and Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene, grossed $612 million globally, making it the fifth most popular movie of 2004. It also received three Academy Award nominations, for best makeup, cinematography, and original score.

With Easter approaching, you might be curious where to watch The Passion of The Christ. We’re here to help.

Is The Passion of the Christ on Netflix?

Not at the moment, alas.

Is The Passion of the Christ on Hulu?

No. (Disney wouldn’t touch this movie with a 10-foot crucifix.)

Where can I watch The Passion of the Christ? How to watch The Passion of the Christ

Amazon Prime subscribers can watch The Passion Of The Christ for free on Prime Video. If you need some ad breaks to take extra time to digest this emotionally powerful film, then you can watch it on Roku via The Roku Channel or Tubi.