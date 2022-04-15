ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, 26, Shot During Attempted Robbery, Baltimore Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old woman was shot early Friday during an attempted robbery in Baltimore, authorities said.

Patrol officers were called to a local hospital about 12:30 a.m. after the woman showed up with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder, Baltimore Police said.

The woman was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police believe the woman was shot by a man who tried to rob her near Baltimore and Hilton streets before she drove herself to the hospital.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

