Cancer survivor: Congress must make tax credits permanent

Susan Trafton of North Clackamas: Wyden can play key role in ensuring that millions of Americans continue to have access to comprehensive health care

As a survivor of a rare cancer, I know the importance of access to affordable health care. During my fight, I relied upon constant testing and treatments to maintain my health and well-being.

Affordable health insurance allowed me to receive the care I needed without confronting burdensome obstacles and delays. I don't know where I'd be without access to quality health coverage that allowed me to afford this lifesaving care. ?

Unfortunately, thousands of Oregon residents could soon be without lifesaving health coverage if the health insurance subsidies expanded through the American Rescue Plan Act are allowed to expire at the end of this year. Enacted in 2021, these subsidies provided more than?14.5 million Americans and 51,500 Oregonians access to vital health care at an affordable rate through state and federal marketplaces.

Yet, if Congress fails to make these tax credits permanent before the end of the year,? thousands of Oregon residents and countless families across our country could lose access to quality, affordable health insurance. Many others would see their premiums increase by $600 each year, meaning millions of Americans, including thousands of Oregonians, could no longer afford their coverage.

Sen. Ron Wyden can play a key role in ensuring that millions of Americans continue to have access to comprehensive health care by supporting American Rescue Plan Act tax-credit permanency. Congress' highest priority must be to take steps to ensure we emerge from these challenging times even stronger and healthier than before.

Every Oregonian and American deserves the security I know that high-quality health coverage can provide. With this crucial program in place, not only are we helping the families who need access to care the most, but we are moving our communities forward as we work to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

Susan Trafton is a resident of unincorporated North Clackamas.