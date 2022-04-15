'Stand up, speak up' campaign launched in North Clackamas schools

Students participate in district resources, organize some of their own events to prevent sexual assaults

North Clackamas students are hosting a roundtable discussion in response to reported sexual assault allegations, followed by protests within the district, in both the middle school and high school levels.

In honor of this month's Sexual Assault and Awareness Month, students are setting a goal to provide each other with resources to use for support and ways that they can reach out for help, as well as providing fellow students with ways that they can support friends who have been sexually assaulted.

"Sexual assault prevention and awareness is a social issue that is very important to our students," said Seth Gordon, a spokesperson for the school district. "We encourage our students to talk about issues that are important to them, to think critically and hear from multiple perspectives as they develop their community problem-solving skills. They are our future leaders, and we want them to be engaged in helping make the community a better place for everyone."

NCSD launched a "Takes All of Us" campaign in January, which involved classroom lessons for grades 6-12, as well as identifying available resources for students and families. The campaign includes a video that the district produced encouraging students to "stand up" by telling aggressors to stop and/or "speak up" by reporting sexual assaults in the community.







Roundtable conversations, also known as Socratic seminars, happen frequently in North Clackamas classrooms, Gordon said, and they are supervised by a skilled teacher who can support and moderate as needed.

North Clackamas students involved with Sabin-Schellenberg Professional Technical Center's media program will host the roundtable discussion on April 21.

Prevention measures that the students plan to share at the roundtable include how to recognize behavioral patterns and what to do when you're already in a dangerous situation and aren't sure how to get out of it. They also will discuss the psychology behind abusers and how people can get help for themselves before they make the wrong choice. Students will be sharing information about the student health centers located at the high schools that have additional resources.

About 80 students walked out of classes on March 14 to protest the district's handling of reports about a substitute teacher at Alder Creek Middle School. While the students had heard a rumor about the substitute teacher groping students, the investigation found that no evidence of sexual misconduct or assault by the substitute teacher.

"This in no way diminishes the concerns that were reported, what the student experienced, or how they may have felt," NCSD officials wrote in a joint statement. "Their health and wellbeing, and that of the entire ACMS student body, remain our top priority."

A letter from the district to parents last month said school officials are actively investigating, and the substitute in question has not been on campus since the accusations began, and a follow-up letter clarified that no allegation of sexual assault or misconduct was reported by students or staff.

"To be thorough," the district began an investigation in conjunction with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Human Services, according to a joint statement from the NCSD Secondary Programs and Human Resources departments.

In addition to receiving yearly training on mandatory reporting and student safety, according to the district's letter, ACMS employees have advisory lessons planned to support students on sexual violence prevention, responsible reporting and working as a school community to help keep students safe.

Reports at Alder Creek followed about 200 Clackamas High School students walking out of classes in November to protest a reported sexual assault of a CHS student by a fellow student. The incident, which was reported earlier this school year, has been under investigation by the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Students who walked out of classes held signs reading "Support Students Not Abusers" outside CHS. Staff members, including Vice Principal Kim Street, were with the students who gathered to address the students' concerns over administrators not immediately responding when abuse was reported. Street said that the process of investigation takes time, and student reports were heard and processed with the school's CCSO resource officer.

In reaction to recent events surrounding sexual assault allegations against a Clackamas High School student, Dean of Students Danielle McKay said, "As an administrative staff, we are recognizing that there is a need for even more information and support regarding sexual assault at CHS."

For CHS students looking for community support, the school offered meetings with a social worker, counselors, mental health partners and school resource officers. The Student Management Office and school social worker also collaborated to hold processing groups where students can receive more education on sexual assault, consent and how to report abuse. McKay says that the administration worked with students and clubs on how they can offer further support.

"We are committed to addressing those concerns and directing students to the appropriate experts," McKay said in November. "We are going to continue with our processing circles, work with the district to see about an all-school opportunity, make resources available to students, and continue to take steps towards fostering the school community that CHS desires to be."

Those seeking resources and support regarding sexual violence or assault, mental health resources, and emergency and crisis services, the NCSD Community Resource flyer can be found at nclack.k12.or.us/cgr/page/community-flyers . Learn more about the district's "Takes All Of Us" campaign at this webpage , which includes a video that NCSD produced.

