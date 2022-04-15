ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

'Stand up, speak up' campaign launched in North Clackamas schools

By Raymond Rendleman
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Gg7r_0fAPuQIf00 Students participate in district resources, organize some of their own events to prevent sexual assaults

North Clackamas students are hosting a roundtable discussion in response to reported sexual assault allegations, followed by protests within the district, in both the middle school and high school levels.

In honor of this month's Sexual Assault and Awareness Month, students are setting a goal to provide each other with resources to use for support and ways that they can reach out for help, as well as providing fellow students with ways that they can support friends who have been sexually assaulted.

"Sexual assault prevention and awareness is a social issue that is very important to our students," said Seth Gordon, a spokesperson for the school district. "We encourage our students to talk about issues that are important to them, to think critically and hear from multiple perspectives as they develop their community problem-solving skills. They are our future leaders, and we want them to be engaged in helping make the community a better place for everyone."

NCSD launched a "Takes All of Us" campaign in January, which involved classroom lessons for grades 6-12, as well as identifying available resources for students and families. The campaign includes a video that the district produced encouraging students to "stand up" by telling aggressors to stop and/or "speak up" by reporting sexual assaults in the community.



Roundtable conversations, also known as Socratic seminars, happen frequently in North Clackamas classrooms, Gordon said, and they are supervised by a skilled teacher who can support and moderate as needed.

North Clackamas students involved with Sabin-Schellenberg Professional Technical Center's media program will host the roundtable discussion on April 21.

Prevention measures that the students plan to share at the roundtable include how to recognize behavioral patterns and what to do when you're already in a dangerous situation and aren't sure how to get out of it. They also will discuss the psychology behind abusers and how people can get help for themselves before they make the wrong choice. Students will be sharing information about the student health centers located at the high schools that have additional resources.

About 80 students walked out of classes on March 14 to protest the district's handling of reports about a substitute teacher at Alder Creek Middle School. While the students had heard a rumor about the substitute teacher groping students, the investigation found that no evidence of sexual misconduct or assault by the substitute teacher.

"This in no way diminishes the concerns that were reported, what the student experienced, or how they may have felt," NCSD officials wrote in a joint statement. "Their health and wellbeing, and that of the entire ACMS student body, remain our top priority."

A letter from the district to parents last month said school officials are actively investigating, and the substitute in question has not been on campus since the accusations began, and a follow-up letter clarified that no allegation of sexual assault or misconduct was reported by students or staff.

"To be thorough," the district began an investigation in conjunction with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Human Services, according to a joint statement from the NCSD Secondary Programs and Human Resources departments.

In addition to receiving yearly training on mandatory reporting and student safety, according to the district's letter, ACMS employees have advisory lessons planned to support students on sexual violence prevention, responsible reporting and working as a school community to help keep students safe.

Reports at Alder Creek followed about 200 Clackamas High School students walking out of classes in November to protest a reported sexual assault of a CHS student by a fellow student. The incident, which was reported earlier this school year, has been under investigation by the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Students who walked out of classes held signs reading "Support Students Not Abusers" outside CHS. Staff members, including Vice Principal Kim Street, were with the students who gathered to address the students' concerns over administrators not immediately responding when abuse was reported. Street said that the process of investigation takes time, and student reports were heard and processed with the school's CCSO resource officer.

In reaction to recent events surrounding sexual assault allegations against a Clackamas High School student, Dean of Students Danielle McKay said, "As an administrative staff, we are recognizing that there is a need for even more information and support regarding sexual assault at CHS."

For CHS students looking for community support, the school offered meetings with a social worker, counselors, mental health partners and school resource officers. The Student Management Office and school social worker also collaborated to hold processing groups where students can receive more education on sexual assault, consent and how to report abuse. McKay says that the administration worked with students and clubs on how they can offer further support.

"We are committed to addressing those concerns and directing students to the appropriate experts," McKay said in November. "We are going to continue with our processing circles, work with the district to see about an all-school opportunity, make resources available to students, and continue to take steps towards fostering the school community that CHS desires to be."

Those seeking resources and support regarding sexual violence or assault, mental health resources, and emergency and crisis services, the NCSD Community Resource flyer can be found at nclack.k12.or.us/cgr/page/community-flyers . Learn more about the district's "Takes All Of Us" campaign at this webpage , which includes a video that NCSD produced.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

School attended by autistic 10-year-old who took her own life allowed bullying to go unchecked, report finds

After a 10-year-old girl took her own life in November, an internal investigation into her school found that it was an environment in which "bullying ... could go underreported, uninvestigated, and unaddressed”.Foxboro Elementary School in Farmington, Utah, became the focus of scrutiny after the death by suicide of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor. Her mother claimed the girl, who was both Black and autistic, had been bullied for her race and autism just before her death. Those claims prompted outrage from the surrounding community, and an internal investigation was launched by the school district. According to CNN, the results of that...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clackamas County, OR
Clackamas County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Gordon
Clackamas Review

Support scholarships for Gladstone, North Clackamas seniors

Rotary Club of Gladstone/Oak Lodge resumes pancake breakfast fundraiser for first time since 2019Clackamas County's Rotarians are coming back after a two-year hiatus with popular community events. For the first time since 2019, the Rotary Club of Gladstone/Oak Lodge plans a pancake breakfast. Event organizers are hoping for a big turnout to support scholarships for 2022 graduates of Gladstone, New Urban and Rex Putnam high schools. "We are excited to bring our community together to share some fun," said organizer Leslie Robinette. Scheduled from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, at Gladstone High School, the event will feature the school's Jazz Band performing from 10-10:30 a.m. More than 20 raffle prizes will be awarded, including an iPad Mini, a family portrait, a Bob's Red Mill gift basket, hand-crafted ceramic bowls and fine wines. Meanwhile, Clackamas Sunrise Rotary Club members had to cancel their annual Bowl a Fun two years ago, and then their fundraising venue Kellogg Bowl closed permanently at the end of 2020. Fast forward to this March, and the club's bowling fundraiser came back strong to raise over $10,000 toward Rotary service projects in Clackamas County. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GLADSTONE, OR
Clackamas Review

Students surprise Verne Duncan Elementary's namesake on birthday

Kids celebrating Spirit Week line up to honor 88-year-old former state senator.On Wednesday, April 6, Verne Duncan Elementary School celebrated Spirit Week with red-and-black colors and the 88th birthday of Verne Duncan himself. In 2008, the elementary school in Happy Valley was named after the Milwaukie resident who had served as a state senator and as Oregon's superintendent of public instruction. When the kids found out that Duncan would visit the school on his birthday, they decided to surprise him by lining up in front of the school and making birthday signs. They waved at him while he and his family drove to the school. Despite his health and difficulty walking, Duncan insisted on walking to greet every single student waiting for him in front of the school, said North Clackamas School District spokesperson Emmy Wolf. {loadposition sub-article-01}
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
Clackamas Review

Housing, tolling, safety key topics of Clackamas County town hall

Residents comment and inquire on future direction for commissioners during April 6 eventClackamas County's first virtual town hall event of 2022 asked community members, "Where are we headed as a county, and why?" This elicited several questions and comments for elected commissioners on the county's response to ongoing trends in housing, transportation, public safety and health. A prominent topic of concern addressed by many attendees of the Wednesday, April 6, discussion was the region's growing population of unhoused and at-risk residents amid ongoing global pandemic, rising housing costs and rental assistance delays. Paul Edgar from Oregon City expressed concern over...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County launching free legal record expungement clinics

New service helping to remove many non-violent and low-level offenses from public viewClean Slate Clackamas, a free service offering "expungement," or removal, of non-violent misdemeanors and low-level felony charges from legal records, is set to open its first clinic this month in Oregon City. Launched by Clackamas Workforce Partnership, a nonprofit workforce development board for the county, the expungement program will host free clinics every other Monday beginning April 11 at Children, Family & Community Connections, 112 11th St. "Clean Slate Clackamas aims to increase access to justice, education and career training by helping to remove the lasting impacts of...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Mental Health#Ncsd
Clackamas Review

Child care facility Mari's Little Lambs to open in Oregon City

Beaverton preschools to expand on May 2 with third outlet adjacent to the Kingsberry Heights Apartments A new facility providing full-day care and education for children is coming to Oregon City in May. Mari's Little Lambs, which has two daycare facilities in Beaverton, will operate the Oregon City center, serving approximately 60 children from infant age to preschool. Mari's Little Lambs additionally provides after-school care on-site at Beaverton-area elementary schools. Opening on May 2, the Oregon City center will be located adjacent to the Kingsberry Heights Apartments,14290 Marjorie Lane, with services aimed at providing an environment for children to learn,...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County pledges to create 'equitable housing solutions'

New document details 13 values around lasting and effective strategies to address chronic homelessness. A document declaring Clackamas County's guiding values in addressing chronic homelessness was approved by the county commission this week. The one-page bulleted list, which synthesizes and summarizes language from previously approved local housing frameworks, was developed...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

OPINION: School boards must regain the trust of their communities

OVBC survey finds that a minority of Oregonians feel their local school boards represent their beliefsIt used to be, no matter what their concerns about the state's education system, Oregonians would regularly tell pollsters that they liked their local schools and trusted their local school boards. But that baseline of local support, which has sustained our schools through good times and bad, is in danger of fracturing, even as the public overwhelmingly agrees that we need to do more for our kids. A new survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center (OVBC) finds that only a minority of Oregonians...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
74
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy