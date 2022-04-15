ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Deposit, AL

Calico Fort celebrates 50 years

By Haley Mitchell-Godwin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 50th annual Calico Fort Arts and Crafts Fair was held April 9 and 10 in historic Fort Deposit. The 6 acre event, sponsored by the Fort Deposit Arts Council, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID. However, this year’s golden anniversary festival was a success, ending with great...

