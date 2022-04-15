ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtual Extensible Local Area Network Market Size Forecast to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2027

 2 days ago

The global Virtual Extensible Local Area Network Market size is forecast to reach $5.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.86% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Globally, growing number of hyper scale data centers for purposes of storing, processing and disseminating data is set to drive the VXLAN Market....

pymnts

EMEA Weekly: Ethereum Gets Closer to an Eco-Friendlier Version 2.0, but Next-Gen Scalability Delayed; South African Strauss & Co. to Host NFT Auction for Fine Wines

In this week’s top Europe, Middle East and Africa news, the second generation Ethereum will be delayed until at least 2023; and South African auction house Strauss & Co. has partnered with five of the country’s wineries to offer fine wine non-fungible tokens to the highest bidders. Plus,...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Taste Modulators Market Size to Grow by USD 851.48 Million | Increasing Popularity of Low-calorie Sweeteners to Drive Growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The taste modulators market share is expected to increase by USD 851.48 million from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Make confident decisions using the benchmarks and analysis provided...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Predictive Analytics Market Size to grow by USD 17.00 bn | Requirement of Advanced Analytics for Operational Efficiency to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The predictive analytics market size is expected to grow by USD 17.00 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.36% during the forecast period. For additional information related to market growth factors, View...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market size to Grow by USD 14.25 billion | Cohda Wireless Pty. Ltd. and Capgemini SE Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market size is expected to grow by USD 14.25 bn, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 20.58% during the forecast period. Use our report analysis and...
#Cloud Computing#Virtual Environment#Hybrid Cloud#Local Area Network#Google Cloud#Cagr#Vxlan#Vteps#Ip#Ap
ZDNet

Supply chain woes? Say hi to the world's smartest forklift

A new robot forklift with some serious smarts is debuting at MODEX, the largest supply chain conference in the Americas. The conference is getting a lot more attention than usual amid ongoing global logistics pressures, and so is the case for a major automation overhaul in the logistics sector. Into...
laptopmag.com

Google removes apps that reportedly harvested users' data — here are the offenders

Google has removed several apps used by over 50 million users from the Play Store after learning that the applications in question were harvesting users' personal information. Researchers Joel Reardon (University of Calgary) and Serge Egelman (UC Berkeley) discovered the malicious code in dozens of apps harvesting users' precise location, phone numbers, and email accounts.
The Associated Press

IonQ Aria, Newest Quantum Computer, Coming to Microsoft’s Azure Quantum Platform

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 21, 2022-- IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in quantum computing, today announced that it had signed an agreement with Microsoft to bring IonQ Aria to the Azure Quantum platform. The partnership will add IonQ Aria, the company’s latest quantum system, to the cloud platform which already features IonQ’s prior generation of systems among the lineup of available hardware.
foodlogistics.com

Management of Agriculture Supply Chain

Agriculture supply chain management (SCM) is responsible for the production and distribution of all fruits and vegetables, animal-based products and more. Agriculture supply chain includes farmers, transporters, warehouses, retailers, suppliers and consumers. It also includes new product development, operations, distribution, finance, marketing and customer service. A coordinated supply chain involves structured relationships among producers, traders, processors and buyers.
laptopmag.com

How to use the Window Startup Repair Tool

The Windows Startup Repair Tool is a handy feature in Windows 10. If Windows is not booting up correctly, or you are experiencing other issues that indicate corruption in your system, the Windows Startup Repair Tool can be used in an attempt to fix the issues. This will allow you...
TechCrunch

Backbone nabs $14M for supply chain software inspired by mesh networks

Vic Patil thinks the solution lies in a “mesh” — specifically what he calls a “supply mesh,” inspired by the way wireless mesh networks function. That’s the product Backbone, the startup Patil helped to co-found, is selling: a platform designed to enable companies to respond to supply chain disruptions by surfacing replacement options, including vendors.
protocol.com

Microsoft wants more game-makers developing in the cloud

SAN FRANCISCO — Microsoft on Wednesday announced the availability of new Azure-based cloud tools for game developers as part of its announcements at the annual Game Developers Conference. These new offerings are designed to make it easier and more affordable to create video games using the same types of...
hackernoon.com

What is Multi-Cloud Really?

The definition of multi-cloud is choosing more than one cloud provider from among the usual suspects (AWS, Azure, GCP, etc.) to build your IT infrastructure. This recommendation usually comes from cloud providers who want to make inroads into each other's customer base and service providers and IT consulting firms who have lots to gain from complexity. The complexity that comes from companies creating infrastructure setups involving multiple clouds and their unique concepts is debatable whether a business really benefits from such. Large enterprises are better off staying with one cloud: Central standardization is important to large enterprises.
Reuters

Thoma Bravo to buy SailPoint for $6.1 billion in cybersecurity push

April 11 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Thoma Bravo will acquire SailPoint Technologies (SAIL.N) for $6.12 billion, the cybersecurity firm said on Monday, in the latest deal that underscores the heightened interest in the security software market. In buying Austin, Texas-based SailPoint, Thoma Bravo will bolster its strength in the...
Benzinga

XDSL: Positioning Platform To Benefit From EV Charging Buildout, Retailer Usage & Consumer Engagement

Recent rebranding as mPower communicates focus on charging stations / consumer engagement. mPhase Technologies XDSL is developing an electric vehicle (EV) charging network and consumer engagement platform branded as mPower EV+. The company's ecosystem combines EV charging with consumer engagement tools expected to expand the reach of each charging station location, with the goal of creating additional store traffic for retailer customers and cross-promoting a growing suite of products and services.
rigzone.com

CGG Builds New European HPC Hub

CGG has made further strides forward in accelerating the development of its new activities with a new HPC hub in Southeast England. — CGG has picked up the pace on the development of its new activities, especially the expansion of its high-performance computing (HPC) capacity and associated service offerings.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market - 33% of Growth to Originate from North America|Driven by Increasing Investments in Healthcare Sector |Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables, and Accessories) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The presence of several vendors that offer HPLC instruments, consumables, and accessories will facilitate the high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market growth in North America over the forecast period.
thefastmode.com

ADVA Extends its GNSS AI-powered Assurance Software

ADVA extended its Ensemble Sync Director GNSS assurance software to integrate any third-party vendor’s GNSS receiver observables at scale. A key pillar of ADVA’s aPNT+ technology, Ensemble Sync Director is now vendor-agnostic, providing defense-in-depth, resilient and assured PNT for more customers than ever before. Ensemble Sync Director can now transparently show and analyze GNSS observables from third-party receivers in even the largest deployments. This is key as synchronization based on satellite signals is vulnerable to failure, interference and cyberthreats, and so network operators urgently need to protect their critical timing with continuous monitoring and assurance. Now, they have the power to remotely detect issues with GNSS receivers from any vendor, helping to maintain high-quality timing performance, avoid disruptions and reduce operating costs.
