Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market Size Forecast to Reach $113.5 Million by 2027

 2 days ago

The Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market size is forecast to reach US$113.5 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2022-2027. Sodium lauroyl isethionate is a surfactant that is used in the formulation of a wide spectrum of personal care products such as body washes, toothpaste, facial cleansers, and...

