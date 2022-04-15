Parker McCollum Puts His Own Spin On John Mayer’s “Perfectly Lonely”
I’ll never be mad at a little Parker McCollum cover.
Today, he’s releasing a rendition of John Mayer’s “Perfectly Lonely,” and I think this kind of song actually lends really well to Parker’s vocal range and pitch.
Parker is a massive John Mayer fan, so of course, he jumped at the opportunity to cover one of his songs:
“Everyone knows Mayer is top two all-time for me. So, when I got the opportunity to cover one of his songs, I had to do it.
I just hope that if he ever hears it, he won’t hate it.”
I think it’s safe to say that’s pretty much out of the question…
It’s fun to hear an artist like Parker take a stab at a song outside of the country genre, too, and I hope he covers many more of John’s songs in the future. I mean, I feel like he could crush “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” or “Gravity”.
“Perfectly Lonely” was a solo write by John, and the fourth single from his 2009 album, Battle Studies.
Right now, Parker’s cover is an Amazon exclusive, but you can hear a preview of it here if you don’t have Amazon music:
The original:
