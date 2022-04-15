The Best TV Series Finales of All Time

All good things must come to an end -- and sadly that includes your favorite television series. Unlike a movie, a TV show comes into your home every week, or you binge watch over a weekend. So it’s natural to get attached to the characters and their triumphs and sorrows.

There is no one right formula for ending a series. Some shows finish on a high note, like “The Office” and “Friends,” where everyone gets their happy ending and all loose ends are tied up. Those finales leave their fans satisfied and content that all turned out well.

Sometimes things seem unresolved when a series ends, but that’s not necessarily bad. Does anyone know what really happened to Tony Soprano at that diner when the screen suddenly turned to black? It’s still being discussed and interpreted -- which is probably what made it a great finale. (Of course, other shows end ambiguously or conclude in a way that just doesn’t make sense. These, for instance, are the worst series finales of all time .)

Some shows leave open the possibility for more episodes or a continuation of the series. Both “Star Trek” and “Star Wars” have already spawned enough sequels, for instance, to suggest that there might be more go-rounds in the future when the creators find further storylines to explore. (Maybe they’ll be among the best TV spinoffs of all time. )

To determine the greatest television finales, 24/7 Tempo reviewed audience ratings from IMDb , an online movie database owned by Amazon, as of October 2021. Only finale episodes with at least 2,000 user ratings were considered. In the case of ties, episodes with a greater number of user ratings were ranked higher. Full series ratings and year of finale also came from IMDb.

Whether it’s a sitcom about coffee-drinking young people, Japanese anime characters, space travelers, or hardened criminals, these series touched our hearts, made us laugh, and sometimes shocked or at least surprised us. They all have one thing in common -- they kept our interest season after season before coming to an end.

38. Prison Break, "Killing Your Number"

> Series finale rating: 9.0/10 (3,733 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.3/10 (487,060 votes)

> Year of finale: 2009

The series follows the exploits of two brothers, Lincoln and Michael. Lincoln has been wrongly jailed as Michael plots his brother's escape. Lincoln is eventually freed, but Michael later dies.

37. Star Trek: The Next Generation, "All Good Things..."

> Series finale rating: 9.0/10 (7,698 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.6/10 (104,395 votes)

> Year of finale: 1994

Starship Enterprise-D Captain Jean-Luc Picard travels back and forth between the past, present, and future to stop an anomaly that has the potential to destroy humanity. Picard successfully makes his case to save humankind before the Q Continuum. The captain solves the puzzle and the crew is last seen playing poker.

36. Orange Is the New Black, "Here's Where We Get Off"

> Series finale rating: 9.2/10 (2,132 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.0/10 (282,462 votes)

> Year of finale: 2019

Set in a maximum security prison for women, the comedy-drama "Orange is the New Black" sends off the show's main character, Piper, as she strives to put her life of crime behind her and start a new life in Ohio. The fate of her fellow inmates -- inside and outside of prison -- is also revealed.

35. Chuck, "Chuck Versus the Goodbye"

> Series finale rating: 9.2/10 (2,146 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.2/10 (128,979 votes)

> Year of finale: 2012

A blend of action, drama, and comedy, "Chuck" follows the exploits of computer geek turned CIA spy, Chuck Bartowski. In the series conclusion, Chuck teams with family, friends, and even former foes to stop his antagonist from destroying his life. Chuck is last seen embarking on a romantic relationship with another CIA agent, Sarah.

34. Smallville, "Finale"

> Series finale rating: 9.3/10 (2,334 votes)

> Full series rating: 7.5/10 (118,357 votes)

> Year of finale: 2011

Set in a small Kansas town, "Smallville" dramatizes the life of a young Clark Kent before he morphs into Superman. The series concludes with Clark realizing his super powers and stopping a plan to destroy Earth. The episode ends with a look into the future as Clark becomes Superman.

33. Boardwalk Empire, "Eldorado"

> Series finale rating: 9.3/10 (2,729 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.5/10 (174,964 votes)

> Year of finale: 2014

Set in Prohibition-era Atlantic City, "Boardwalk Empire" blends real-life historical figures with fictional characters as they navigate the crime world of bootlegging. The lead character, "Nucky" Thompson, is a powerful politician who tries to make things right as Prohibition nears an end. The final scene shows Nucky assassinated by a young man who turns out to be the son of a former protégé and the grandson of a young woman he set up to be raped by another power broker so Nucky could keep his job as a sheriff.

32. Mad Men, "Person to Person"

> Series finale rating: 9.3/10 (3,774 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.6/10 (213,242 votes)

> Year of finale: 2015

The fate of the characters in this 1960s-era drama about a Madison Avenue advertising agency are portrayed. Most have happy endings (well, except Betty Draper) as they start new relationships and lives away from the agency. And in the end, series hero (or anti-hero) Don Draper is seen to have (perhaps) created a classic Coke commercial.

31. Buffy the Vampire Slayer, "Chosen"

> Series finale rating: 9.3/10 (4,133 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.2/10 (133,752 votes)

> Year of finale: 2003

Vampire killer Buffy finally kills off the villain Caleb, but soon confronts more dangers. With the help of her friends, she defeats the vampire army and realizes she's not the only one who has the powers to battle the blood-sucking creatures.

30. The Sopranos, "Made in America"

> Series finale rating: 9.3/10 (8,855 votes)

> Full series rating: 9.2/10 (314,489 votes)

> Year of finale: 2007

In the controversial finale to this suburban mafia drama, Tony Soprano's fate is never definitively revealed. Instead, the audience is left to wonder what happened in the diner as a mysterious man passes Tony and his family and the screen goes to black.

29. Star Wars Rebels, "Family Reunion - and Farewell"

> Series finale rating: 9.4/10 (2,018 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.0/10 (33,725 votes)

> Year of finale: 2018

This animated sci-fi series takes place as the Galactic Empire tries to exterminate the last remaining Jedi. In the finale, Jedi Padawan and freedom fighter Ezra Bridger and the crew of the freighter Ghost liberate the planet Lothal from the evil empire.

28. Arrow, "Fadeout"

> Series finale rating: 9.4/10 (3,038 votes)

> Full series rating: 7.5/10 (412,130 votes)

> Year of finale: 2020

In "Arrow," a crime-fighting vigilante, Oliver Queen, wields a bow and arrow to battle the bad guys of Star City. In the end, Queen sacrifices himself to save the universe, but is reunited in the afterlife with his love, Felicity.

27. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., "What We're Fighting For"

> Series finale rating: 9.5/10 (2,346 votes)

> Full series rating: 7.5/10 (203,407 votes)

> Year of finale: 2020

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" (Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division) battle evildoers ranging from aliens to other inhuman creatures as they travel through time. In the series finale, the team fights the Chronicoms, an ancient race of semi-robotic beings.

26. Suits, "One Last Con"

> Series finale rating: 9.5/10 (2,681 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.4/10 (370,941 votes)

> Year of finale: 2019

College dropout Mike Ross works at a New York City law firm despite the fact he never graduated from law school. His professional relationship with super-lawyer and mentor Harvey Specter evolves in unexpected ways. In the finale, Specter marries his longtime assistant, Donna, then moves to Seattle to rejoin Ross and fight for good causes.

25. Futurama, "Meanwhile"

> Series finale rating: 9.5/10 (3,365 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.4/10 (221,333 votes)

> Year of finale: 2013

An animated sitcom, "Futurama" is set in the far distant future at an interplanetary delivery service, Planet Express. It follows the adventures of Philip J. Fry, who was cryogenically preserved for 1,000 years and woke up in the 31st century. The ending sees Fry and Turanga Leela, captain of the Planet Express ship, embarking on a new life together with the help of a time-travel device.

24. Homeland, "Prisoners of War"

> Series finale rating: 9.5/10 (4,440 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.3/10 (319,909 votes)

> Year of finale: 2020

The spy thriller ends its run when CIA agent Carrie Mathison and her mentor Saul barely manage to avert a nuclear war. But the real cliffhanger is, has Carrie truly abandoned her Homeland -- the USA -- for Russia?

23. Community, "Emotional Consequences of Broadcast Television"

> Series finale rating: 9.5/10 (5,244 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.5/10 (237,118 votes)

> Year of finale: 2015

"Community" is set in a community college in Colorado and portrays the interactions between students and teachers. In the series finale, the main character, Jeff, comes to terms with the possibility his group of friends is breaking apart.

22. The Big Bang Theory, "The Stockholm Syndrome"

> Series finale rating: 9.5/10 (8,233 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.1/10 (753,265 votes)

> Year of finale: 2019

The series centers on a close circle of science geeks, led by Sheldon, Amy, Leonard, and Penny (the so-called normal one). As Sheldon and Amy jet off to Sweden to accept the Nobel Prize in physics, the group of friends deal with the prospect their lives are changing -- a prospect Sheldon finds particularly distressing, but learns to accept.

21. Justified, "The Promise"

> Series finale rating: 9.6/10 (2,226 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.6/10 (88,856 votes)

> Year of finale: 2015

This series is based on Elmore Leonard's stories about Raylan Givens, a deputy U.S. Marshall in eastern Kentucky, and revolved around his rivalry with childhood friend and criminal, Boyd Crowder. In the end, Boyd is imprisoned, as Raylan finds a new life in Miami.

20. Banshee, "Requiem"

> Series finale rating: 9.6/10 (2,618 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.4/10 (90,005 votes)

> Year of finale: 2016

Set in Pennsylvania's Amish country, "Banshee" tells the story of an ex-con who assumes the identity of the town's murdered sheriff, Lucas Hood, to dispense justice as he sees fit. After dealing with the local crime kingpin, Hood leaves town and the woman he loves.

19. How to Get Away with Murder, "Stay"

> Series finale rating: 9.6/10 (3,102 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.1/10 (134,013 votes)

> Year of finale: 2020

Law professor Annalise Keating fights for life when she's tried for murder. There's a shooting on the courtroom steps. Ultimately, Annalise is acquitted but her funeral in the far future closes out the series.

18. Angel, "Not Fade Away"

> Series finale rating: 9.6/10 (3,128 votes)

> Full series rating: 7.9/10 (65,663 votes)

> Year of finale: 2004

The cursed vampire, Angel, wanders Los Angeles, hoping to help people with supernatural problems. In the finale, Angel and his team combat the Circle of the Black Thorn, which could unleash the armies of Hell.

17. Parks and Recreation, "One Last Ride"

> Series finale rating: 9.6/10 (4,425 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.6/10 (232,891 votes)

> Year of finale: 2015

In a small town in Indiana, a team of local officials strive to make their community a better place. The series concludes with one last successful project before most of the team heads in different directions. The finale also features a look into the future selves of the characters, including one who may become president of the U.S.

16. The Good Place, "Whenever You're Ready"

> Series finale rating: 9.6/10 (4,621 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.2/10 (123,334 votes)

> Year of finale: 2020

In this fantasy-comedy series, a woman, Eleanor, enters heaven after death, but soon realizes she was sent there by mistake and is far from morally perfect. In the end, Eleanor returns to real life on earth.

15. BoJack Horseman, "Nice While It Lasted"

> Series finale rating: 9.6/10 (5,128 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.7/10 (129,512 votes)

> Year of finale: 2020

Billed as an animated tragicomedy, "BoJack Horseman" follows the journey of an anthropomorphic horse, BoJack Horseman, who was once the star of a 1990s sitcom, but has fallen on hard times and now wants to revive his career. After being arrested and convicted of breaking and entering, BoJack receives a furlough and makes peace with his ex-girlfriend.

14. Sons of Anarchy, "Papa's Goods"

> Series finale rating: 9.6/10 (5,801 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.5/10 (267,132 votes)

> Year of finale: 2014

Throughout this violent crime drama about an outlaw biker gang in California, the title character, Jax, has struggled to fulfill his late father's legacy as the gang's former leader while also being a good father. In the conclusion he takes his fate into his own hands.

13. Daredevil, "A New Napkin"

> Series finale rating: 9.6/10 (7,291 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.6/10 (370,544 votes)

> Year of finale: 2018

A blind lawyer, Matt Murdock, practices law by day, but is a masked vigilante (Daredevil) at night as he fights his nemesis, Fisk. After putting Fisk behind bars, Murdock decides to return to his life as an attorney.

12. Spartacus, "Victory"

> Series finale rating: 9.7/10 (7,518 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.5/10 (226,823 votes)

> Year of finale: 2013

Filmed in New Zealand, "Spartacus" focuses on the early life of the gladiator Spartacus who led a revolt against the Romans. The series concludes with a bloody battle between the rebels and the Romans.

11. Friends, "The Last One"

> Series finale rating: 9.7/10 (11,146 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.8/10 (903,039 votes)

> Year of finale: 2004

After 10 seasons, the friends of "Friends" move on with their lives. Ross and Rachel finally unite, and Chandler and Monica start a family and move to the suburbs. The last bittersweet shot is of an empty apartment.

10. Dark, "The Paradise"

> Series finale rating: 9.7/10 (19,997 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.8/10 (304,053 votes)

> Year of finale: 2020

This German science fiction thriller uses time travel to unravel secrets about a missing child in a fictional town in Germany. The ending is literally about a knot that ties everything together.

9. The Americans, "START"

> Series finale rating: 9.8/10 (3,761 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.4/10 (87,392 votes)

> Year of finale: 2018

Set in the Cold War, "The Americans" revolves about a married couple who are seemingly normal suburbanites but are really Soviet spies. The two return to Russia at the conclusion of the series, but leave their children behind.

8. Person of Interest, "Return 0"

> Series finale rating: 9.8/10 (9,630 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.4/10 (165,553 votes)

> Year of finale: 2016

A reclusive billionaire invents a computer program able to predict future terrorist acts. The climax details the struggle to wrest control of the program from another program, the sinister Samaritan. In the end, good triumphs.

7. The Office, "Finale"

> Series finale rating: 9.8/10 (13,824 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.9/10 (474,228 votes)

> Year of finale: 2013

The employees of Dunder Mifflin embark on new lives as many bid farewell to Scranton. And yes, Pam and Jim get married and move to Austin. Everyone has a happy ending.

6. Mr. Robot, "Hello, Elliot"

> Series finale rating: 9.8/10 (15,083 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.5/10 (341,806 votes)

> Year of finale: 2019

Cybersecurity engineer Elliot is recruited by an anarchist, Mr. Robot, to join a hacking group to erase all debt records held by a huge conglomerate. The two-part finale sees Eliot morphing between two alternate realities that may only be in his mind.

5. Code Geass, "Re;"

> Series finale rating: 9.9/10 (4,679 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.7/10 (54,266 votes)

> Year of finale: 2008

In this Japanese anime series, an exiled Prince who has gained absolute power rebels against the Holy Britannian Empire. The finale depicts the final battle for Damocles.

4. Six Feet Under, "Everyone's Waiting"

> Series finale rating: 9.9/10 (8,390 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.7/10 (123,685 votes)

> Year of finale: 2005

Wouldn't think a show about a funeral home would be the basis for a comedy-drama, but "Six Feet Under" successfully navigated dark humor and drama. The show revolves around the extended Fisher family who owns the funeral home. In the end, the ultimate deaths of all the characters are portrayed.

3. Avatar: The Last Airbender, "Sozin's Comet, Part 4: Avatar Aang"

> Series finale rating: 9.9/10 (8,859 votes)

> Full series rating: 9.3/10 (260,146 votes)

> Year of finale: 2008

This animated series depicts people who can manipulate one of the elements -- water, earth, fire, or air. The Avatar can bend all three. The conclusion sees Aang, the last Avatar, battle the Phoenix King as he may have to take a human life.

2. Star Wars: The Clone Wars, "Victory and Death"

> Series finale rating: 9.9/10 (10,970 votes)

> Full series rating: 8.3/10 (69,308 votes)

> Year of finale: 2020

An animated "Star Wars" prequel, the Confederacy of Independent Systems wants to break free from the evil Galactic Empire. Former female Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano and Rex, veteran Clone Commander, take part in the final battle of the Clone Wars.

1. Breaking Bad, "Felina"

> Series finale rating: 9.9/10 (20,857 votes)

> Full series rating: 9.4/10 (1.5 million votes)

> Year of finale: 2013

Chemistry teacher Walter White embarks on a life of crime to set up his family's financial future when he learns he's dying of cancer. But selling crystal meth proves dangerous and the finale of this well-regarded series sees Walter settling old scores and ensuring his son gets the drug money. In the end he dies, but not of cancer.

