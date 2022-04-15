Mom seeks to buy shuttered South Side store where daughter was slain, other properties to address poverty, promote financial literacy

Nyisha Beemon holds a photo of her daughter Jaya Beemon, an 18-year-old Malcom X College nursing student who was gunned down in 2020. Beemon stands next to a vacant lot she bid on through the Cook County Scavenger Sale program in the 7900 block of South Avalon Avenue on March 31, 2022. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Jaya Beemon should have been able to go to the store for snacks after returning home from a date at the Shedd Aquarium, said her mother, Nyisha Beemon.

Instead, a trio of shooters , including a 15-year-old boy who was later charged in her daughter’s slaying, blindly opened fire into a convenience store, killing Jaya and injuring four others. The other two shooters from the February 2020 incident have not yet been identified or charged.

Jaya, a promising 18-year-old nursing student at Malcolm X Community College, known for her big smile and outgoing personality, would have turned 21 this year, her mother said. Jaya was excited to begin her path to becoming a registered nurse like her mother and aunt, had carefully thought about her career path and was not straying from it. The day she was killed, she had stopped by her mother’s school before going to the Shedd Aquarium.

Later, Beemon would receive news that her oldest daughter was shot on 79th Street. The mother was overcome with grief at the emergency room when she arrived after Jaya had been pronounced dead, she recalled. Hospital staff phoned security and at some point the police were called about Beemon’s screaming and her behavior while grieving. In spite of being dragged away and arrested , and anxiously awaiting the arrest of all those responsible, Beemon has remained adamant about turning her pain into purpose.

She stays on the course of what she had taught her daughter about choosing a career that was recession-proof, and being smart enough not to burden herself with student loans. Going forward, Beemon’s plan is to teach those lessons to young adults on the South Side in hopes of slowing down gun violence, she said.

“Crime follows poverty. If we decrease poverty, we can decrease the crime,” Beemon said.

In late March, Beemon started the process of obtaining properties through the Cook County Tax Scavenger Sale , she said.

Under Illinois law, the Cook County treasurer’s office is required to conduct a scavenger sale on properties delinquent three or more years on taxes. Buyers make cash bids that may be less than the total amount of the taxes and interest due. The highest bidder wins a lien on the property.

In the process to bid, Beemon saw there was strength in numbers.

“I saw people working together to bid on properties, something our community can work on,” she said.

The properties Beemon rounded up are all in the area of 79th Street and Avalon Avenue where her daughter was killed. She even set her sights on the store on East 79th Street where her daughter was slain, shuttered since Jaya’s death, but it wasn’t available through a mortgage.

“The real estate person said the owner wants about $159,000 in cash or it’s available for rent at about $2,000 monthly,” Beemon said. “I don’t have the cash.”

Beemon has put off purchasing the building for now, instead buying empty lots nearby where she plans to create “resource gardens,” she said.

She continues to speak to community leaders about the property.

Ald. Michelle Harris supported Beemon when her daughter was slain, and worked with other store owners to help with the burial cost.

“I am 100% behind Ms. Beemon and the work she is doing in our community,” Harris said.

She added her staff is seeking to sit down with Beemon to see how they can assist in helping her obtain the store that has been vacant.

Not only is Beemon trying to address poverty, she is trying to give young adults options while considering careers in Illinois. Part of her plan includes focusing on the current job outlook and promoting entrepreneurship.

“I want to purchase shipping containers to build educational centers to give people the tools they need to escape poverty,” Beemon said. “We can’t keep placing temporary Band-Aids on big wounds.

“We can’t keep sending our kids to college and they are still broke,” Beemon said.

She went on to explain that the majority of college graduates in the Black community end up being burdened by student loan debt. “They taught us to go to school to work for them.”

Beemon currently owns and operates Life Enhancement Health Care Institute , a school in the Englewood community that offers medical training in basic nursing, phlebotomy, dialysis and CPR. Later, she plans to fold her business into the nonprofit she started for her deceased daughter, The Jaya Beemon Foundation , she said. Another goal is to add pharmacy technician and practical nursing to the list of medical careers offered at Life Enhancement.

Her goal is to focus on remedies to give her community long-standing benefits.

“I just don’t want to pass out turkeys. Don’t misunderstand me. Passing out turkeys is of importance,” Beemon said. “What I am setting up is different. I know I will probably never see the shade from this tree but hopefully our kids will.”

Meanwhile, Beemon continues to be a resourceful mother for her 11-year-old twins and 19-year-old son. Her oldest son recently began a T-shirt business called Chasing My Success, and is also preparing to attend truck driving school for his commercial driver’s license, she said.

“Your children need to know there’s more than one option,” she said. “If it’s not done carefully, one can finish college and end up feeling they haven’t accomplished anything.”

Beemon encourages parents to ask their children what they want to do as a career, and to help them work toward that goal.

Losing a child can take you to a dark place, she said, adding that her life is now dedicated to Jaya and the service in making her community a better place. She is hoping that with the Jaya Beemon Foundation she can set up a trust funded by monthly subscriptions. The trust also would help others with attorney needs and business plans, she said.

“It’s not a ‘they’ problem, it’s an ‘us’ problem,” Beemon said about her community. “(After wrongdoing), they lock you up and pay you no mind.”

