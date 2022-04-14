ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Jackie Robinson’s game-changing legacy 75 years later

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday marks 75 years since Jackie Robinson took to the...

www.today.com

Person
Jackie Robinson
BOSTON, MA
#Baseball Diamond#Nbc#Racism#Major League Baseball
FOX31 Denver

Rockies, MLB celebrate Jackie Robinson Day

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies will join the rest of the league in celebrating the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier Friday night at Coors Field. Coming off a 5-2 loss to the Cubs, the special day will hopefully bring a lively crowd to Coors Field to root for the Rockies. […]
DENVER, CO
10 Tampa Bay

Rays honor Jackie Robinson MLB debut with community garden project

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are making sure to celebrate the anniversary of a historic moment in baseball history. On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier, becoming the first Black man allowed to play Major League Baseball. Now exactly 75 years later, the Rays will be honoring this historical moment with community events, a news release explains.
TAMPA, FL
BET

The HISTORY Channel Set To Premiere Jackie Robinson Documentary

LeBron James’ Uninterrupted production company will produce the documentary After Jackie premiering on the HISTORY Channel. The doc will showcase Black professional baseball players who came after Jackie Robinson, the groundbreaking player who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball. The HISTORY Channel, in association with MLB, has...
MLB
KMBC.com

Kansas City's NLBM unveiling new artifact for Jackie Robinson Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On this day in 1947, 75 years ago, baseball great Jackie Robinson signed on with the Brooklyn Dodgers, successfully breaking the color barrier in baseball. Celebrations and memorials have been planned across the country to commemorate Jackie Robinson Day. In Kansas City, to mark the...
KANSAS CITY, MO

