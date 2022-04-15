Does Hello Fresh Really Make Dinner Time Easier?

Aye matey! Welcome aboard the most unique Airbnb you have probably ever seen. It is an actual pirate ship, located just outside the Wisconsin Dells Area in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin. The owners of the pirate ship have gone all out to make this as pleasant and fun an experience as possible. The ship is called Passing Wind and no worries about taking on water as it is propped on land. This massive pirate ship is the only one of its kind in the area! There is also a swing set, slide, and more.

LYNDON STATION, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO