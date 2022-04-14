ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Netflix sensation ‘Old Enough’ generates parenting debate

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese reality show “Old Enough” is the latest streaming...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

TechRadar

Critics are raving about Netflix's latest documentary – but viewers aren't convinced

Netflix has a real thing for con artists at the moment, and the streamer’s latest true-crime documentary lifts the lid on a very specific type of fraudster. After The Tinder Swindler and lavish drama Inventing Anna centered on crooks extracting wealth by feigning romantic interest and social status, Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. charts the exploits of a vegan restaurateur and her mysterious husband.
ComicBook

Netflix Subscribers Devastated Over Streamer's Latest Cancellation

Netflix has built quite a reputation for cancelling popular shows after just one or two seasons. On Thursday, the streamer's ax came down once again. Archive 81, the mystery/horror series starring Mamoudou Athie, was cancelled by Netflix after a single season. The series delivered some pretty big numbers early on, with Netflix reporting more than 70 million hours streamed in its second week, but the viewership apparently wasn't enough to save it.
Mashed

Duff Goldman Shared A Relatable Parenting Moment

Unavoidably, parenting includes challenging moments when children are younger that make you just want to say "ew," even if their cuteness makes up for it. And as culinary personality Duff Goldman learned, the daughters of celebrity bakers aren't immune from classic kid blunders, such as the apparent new "hobby" of little Josephine Goldman. Sharing on Instagram, Goldman bemoaned, "Ay yay yay. That's your baby, @johnnapgoldman." The celebrity dad's post included video showing the couple's toddler delighting in a new game of toilet water play. Thank goodness it looks like a sparkling clean toilet!
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

New Netflix Kids’ Show ‘Making Fun’ Is Fun For Parents Too

Let's be honest, most of the shows our kids watch are pretty uninteresting to us parents. Fortunately, my kids have outgrown the really young kids shows that tend to be the most painful to watch a million times over and over again. My eight year old daughter enjoys a lot of the shows that Netflix has in the kids section. I'll catch a few minutes of something here or there of what she's watching, but most of it isn't worth paying attention to. The other day, something caught my eye on a show she was watching.
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Playfully Dances Towards Prince William In Rare Display Of Affection: Watch

Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, showed off some pretty impressive dance moves on their royal tour of the Caribbean. The pair visited the village of Hopkins in Belize on Sunday, March 20, and had a blast with dancers of the Garifuna community. William, who honored Belize’s royal color by wearing a blue button down and blue pants, danced away with a local woman.
#Nbc#Japanese
The Independent

Disney apologises after Texas high school dance squad performs racist routine at Magic Kingdom parade

Disney World has offered its “regret” after a Texas high school drill team was accused of stereotyping Native Americans for a performance during a parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida.The performance by a 50-member all-girls team from the Port Neches-Groves High School on 15 March faced widespread backlash after videos of the parade went viral on social media.The “Indianettes” team wore fringed outfits and danced to Native American-inspired music, with moves seemingly appropriated from their culture.The girls performing during the parade could also be heard repeatedly chanting: “I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp ’em Indians, scalp ’em.”Critics on social media...
InspireMore

That’s 1 Lucky Dog! This Rare Pup Must Have Been Born With The Luck Of The Irish.

A Canadian couple is downright astounded after their dog surprised them with a very rare pup!. Trevor and Audra Mosher of Nova Scotia were excited to welcome their American valley bulldog’s newest litter. An ultrasound had revealed 7 adorable puppies waiting to be born, so when the big day came, they were ready. But after the expected pups arrived, mama Freya went into labor again.
101.9 KING FM

Watch a Bear Casually Stroll into Camp and Bite a Guy on the Knee

I would love some backstory about how this happened. There's a short, fun video that shows a bear casually strolling into a campsite where it promptly nibbles on a guy's knee. Barstool Sports shared this short, but sweet bear moment set to Jefferson Airplane's "Somebody to Love" showing a rather large bear give a guy a taste test. This video has also made it's way to YouTube and Facebook. There's no mention of where this happened. Very little story at all.
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was in a car with his owners when he did the most terrifying thing

Imagine going on a road trip with your dog, it’s been eight hours–the journey has been going amazingly well. Everything’s hunky-dory. And then all of a sudden, your dog jumps out of the moving vehicle at 60mph on a motorway. Uh oh, trouble. That’s what happened to an unnamed couple who owns Jojo–the German shepherd who jumped out of the car window eight hours into the road trip.
