Latest Netflix sensation ‘Old Enough’ generates parenting debate

Unavoidably, parenting includes challenging moments when children are younger that make you just want to say "ew," even if their cuteness makes up for it. And as culinary personality Duff Goldman learned, the daughters of celebrity bakers aren't immune from classic kid blunders, such as the apparent new "hobby" of little Josephine Goldman. Sharing on Instagram, Goldman bemoaned, "Ay yay yay. That's your baby, @johnnapgoldman." The celebrity dad's post included video showing the couple's toddler delighting in a new game of toilet water play. Thank goodness it looks like a sparkling clean toilet!
