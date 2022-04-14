ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See this tired dog get a ride home in style from Good Samaritan

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man out for a walk with his dog got some...

www.today.com

Myself ME
2d ago

Watched a neighbor walk his golden retriever for its last time. It gave out and this small man picked this large dog up and carried it home. Could see his tears streaming down his cheek and actually dripping from his chin. I wept too I saw daily for years the love between these two.i wept for the first time since my dad passed and he was one rough SOB marine.

Michael Kurse
1d ago

The dog needs to be on a diet, like many of us do. Good that someone helped out.A Light in a World of Darkness.😊😊😊😊

E Mon
2d ago

boy we need more people like that guy. awesome!

