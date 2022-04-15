Henderson Hills Baptist Church Hosts Interactive Good Friday Tour

For two years, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church has been closed due to the outbreak of the Covid-19, Atlanta Fox 5 reports. “We thought it was going to be six weeks, thought maybe a month. ‘Okay everybody we’ll see you Memorial Day weekend,'” recalls lead pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant of the national lockdown.
Grace Baptist Church is presenting “The God Committee” this coming weekend, a play that features the moral and ethical turmoil between doctors choosing what candidate is eligible for a transplant and which will be sentenced to an unknown fate. This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Grace Baptist is hosting...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - History was made in the city of Bowling Green earlier today at State Street Baptist Church. The event, which was held at the church, was in affiliation with Prince Hall Masons. Members of the Prince Hall Masons number 247 received their Charter. Multiple members of the South Central Kentucky Community joined together to honor the occasion.
On Sunday, the congregation of Clover Valley Missionary Baptist Church will gather at the church on MS 27 to celebrate a milestone in the church’s history as they mark its 165th anniversary. According to the church’s cornerstone, Clover Valley M.B. Church was founded in 1857. “That’s what we...
NILES — John Schindler, gospel singer, will be in concert at First Baptist Church,. 1446 E. Main St., Niles, at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 3. John Schindler is a gifted communicator of God’s grace and love through song. His music and evangelism ministry has taken him throughout much...
As worshipers everywhere are currently celebrating Holy Week, the 'Get Up!' church had the pleasure of being joined by Dr. Jamal Bryant to deliver a few wise words that will make you look at Resurrection in a whole new light.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Central Baptist Church was part of Send Relief’s Serve Tour and the church offered free dental care to those without insurance. “We’re providing preventative care, sealant for children, also providing extractions and fillings for those that may have dental needs.” said John Maxey, Director of Missions Lauderdale.
Four years after closing for a major renovation, open house and rededication dates are scheduled for the Hamilton New Zealand Temple. The announcement was made by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Monday in a news release. When is the Hamilton New Zealand Temple...
LITTLE CITY, Okla. (KXII) - Little City Baptist Church has been serving food and drinks to the people of Little City and beyond impacted by this week’s tornado. They’ve partnered with the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief who has been preparing food in their mobile kitchen unit in Madill while the church’s power was out. Members of the disaster relief group would then bring it to the church for them to serve.
Pastor Keith Rogers has been praying for the Texoma community for 16 years, so it was nothing new when he asked God for help as a tornado bore down on his Texoma Southern Baptist Church Monday evening. “We noticed the wind picked up and then it really picked up very...
This story was originally published on New York University’s Washington Square News. For as long as I can remember, Easter has always been the most significant Christian celebration of the year for my family. Although different denominations celebrate this holy day with slight variations, the meaning remains the same. God’s son died on Good Friday and rose again on Easter Sunday in order to save all of humanity. It’s the only death that brings joy instead of sadness to me and my fellow churchgoers.
