Henderson Hills Baptist Church Hosts Interactive Good Friday Tour

This story was originally published on New York University’s Washington Square News. For as long as I can remember, Easter has always been the most significant Christian celebration of the year for my family. Although different denominations celebrate this holy day with slight variations, the meaning remains the same. God’s son died on Good Friday and rose again on Easter Sunday in order to save all of humanity. It’s the only death that brings joy instead of sadness to me and my fellow churchgoers.

FESTIVAL ・ 2 DAYS AGO