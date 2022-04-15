ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

What are you looking forward to for Easter weekend?

By News5 Staff
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iHvH2_0fAPosSn00

Easter is this weekend, a day to embrace many things but News5 wants to know, what are you looking forward to for Easter weekend?

Results:
65% Family Meals
18% Sunrise Service
14% Easter Candy
4% Easter Egg Hunt

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.
___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Weekend#Easter Egg Hunt#Android Tv#Parade#Sunrise Service#Firetv#Appletv
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy