Easter is this weekend, a day to embrace many things but News5 wants to know, what are you looking forward to for Easter weekend?

Results:

65% Family Meals

18% Sunrise Service

14% Easter Candy

4% Easter Egg Hunt

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

___

