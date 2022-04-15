What are you looking forward to for Easter weekend?
Easter is this weekend, a day to embrace many things but News5 wants to know, what are you looking forward to for Easter weekend?
Results:
65% Family Meals
18% Sunrise Service
14% Easter Candy
4% Easter Egg Hunt
Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.
___
