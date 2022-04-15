Herschel Walker Is Betting Favorite to Win Georgia Senate Seat
Walker, one of the Republican candidates vying for a U.S. Senate seat, has the best odds of winning the 2022 election, according to a betting...www.newsweek.com
Walker, one of the Republican candidates vying for a U.S. Senate seat, has the best odds of winning the 2022 election, according to a betting...www.newsweek.com
Does anyone care this man lives in Texas! He has no political experience, knows nothing about policy, won't engage in a debate. His white Republican handlers find him to be a useful tool to win over voters!
I will bet he lose he has the brain of a flea he's behind in the polls which Don't mean nothing but he will lose nothing but a yes man want debate because he knows he will be exposed.
He Lies about his credentials, about his business, about his accomplishments. He sounds like Trump. He will win. Not too many smarts people in Georgia. That is why they get MTG.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 329