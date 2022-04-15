Gilbert Gottfried celebrated by famous friends, Bob Saget’s daughters at funeral: ‘Gilbert would have loved it’

Leave it to Gilbert Gottfried to leave 'em laughing, even when he’s gone.

Reports have emerged of Gilbert Gottfried’s funeral this week, and they paint a heart-warming picture of his friends and family honoring him just as he would’ve liked – by making a bunch of jokes.

The beloved comedian passed away on April 12 at the age of 67. As Gottfried's longtime friend and publicist, Glenn Schwartz, said in an official statement, he succumbed to Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II.

He was laid to rest in Westchester, NY, and loads of celebrity friends came from all over to pay their respects.

As People confirmed, Jeff Ross, Colin Quinn, Susie Essman, Mario Cantone, Dave Attell, and Paul Shaffer were some of the comedy industry big wigs that made sure to make the tribute.

Funnyman Jeff Ross said afterwards that, "The shiva tonight will be a star-studded event and the funeral was just absolutely perfect. Gilbert would have loved it. I saw so many great comics there paying their respects."

Ross noted the sadness of the occasion, but also the reality. "It was cathartic, but there was also a sense of relief," he admitted. "As I said at the funeral, Gilbert had been sick, he was tired, and he had perfect timing. He knew it was his time to get off the stage."

During his eulogy, Ross joked about how Gottfried liked to swipe all the little shampoo bottles from hotel rooms while out on tour. But overall, his tone was of utmost respect.

"50 years in show business, 50 years!” said Ross. “He went on stage as a teenager and he never stopped. He was supposed to do a show last week. This man has been making people laugh for half a century. What a mitzvah. What a mission in life. What a purpose to have in this world."

Also in attendance were fellow comedian Bob Saget’s daughters, Aubrey, Jennifer, and Lara. It was only a couple months ago that Gottfried was posting his own condolences to his friend and comedy cohort, Saget. So his daughters’ appearance was especially heart-rending.

"What was very heartwarming,” Ross added, “was seeing Bob Saget's daughters at the service.”

Not long after Gottfried died, Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, posted her own tribute to the late comedian. "Bob loved Gilbert so dearly,” she said in the caption, “they had a special friendship…. Much love & support to his family.”

Whoopi Goldberg couldn’t make the funeral, but sent a gift; while Sarah Silverman is planning on sitting shiva with many of the” Aladdin” voice actor's friends and family.

Gilbert Gottfried is survived by his wife Dara, 14-year-old daughter Lily, and 12-year-old son Max.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram