San Antonio, TX

UTSA returns for spring football game after championship season

 2 days ago

The University of Texas San Antonio football team had its best season in program history in 2021. The Roadrunners finished 12-2 and as Conference-USA champions, their first title in school history. While several former players are preparing for the NFL Draft , the returning players have high expectations in Jeff Traylor's third year as head coach.

UTSA returned to the field on Thursday, April 14 for the annual Spring Football Game . The official Fiesta event was played at Northside ISD's Dub Farris Athletic Complex. The game concluded the Roadrunners’ spring season of 15 workouts and was their first game action since the Frisco Bowl loss to San Diego State on December 21.

UTSA opens the 2022 season against Houston on September 3 at the Alamodome. The Roadruners returns 15 starters — eight on offense, five on defense, and two on special teams — as well as 49 letterwinners from last season.

Here's a look at all the rowdy Roadrunners we caught at the game. Photos by Chavis B. Barron for MySA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yh1Qt_0fAPmreU00
(Chavis B. Barron for MySA)

Comments / 0

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

