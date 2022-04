LARAMIE — When is the last time local fans can say they saw the nation’s top-ranked college team competing in their backyard?. That opportunity will come next weekend when the University of Wyoming men’s rodeo team — ranked No. 1 among all National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association teams across 11 regions — hosts the annual Laramie River Rendezvous Rodeo at the Cliff and Martha Hansen Livestock Teaching Arena southwest of Laramie. The Cowboys also boast several national leaders in their respective individual events.

