Food & Drinks

Easter brunch sweets

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmarter Living Expert Bahar Takhtehchian shares new beauty must-haves Sponsored By: Procter & Gamble....

Family Treasures and Traditions Inspired This Birmingham Easter Brunch

When it comes to entertaining, friends Ragan Cain and Mary Cox Brown prove that two are better than one. For starters, this means double the creativity. "We play off each other," says Cain, who curates a timelessly cheerful mix on her blog, The Frances Flair (@thefrancesflair). "We love to put together over-the-top, outlandish things." It also means two divine collections of serveware, linens, and decor to pull from. "We both have a very strong appreciation for our histories and where we're from," says Brown, the florist behind Marigold Design (@marigolddesign). "We really embrace the things that have been handed down to us." Here, they share their signature moves for an Easter brunch overflowing with whimsy.
In the Kitchen: Sunday Brunch at Berret’s

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today’s “In The Kitchen” is Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. Chef Michael Kellum joined HRS to make a breakfast special done every Sunday for brunch!. Pan-fried crabcakes with poached eggs, surry sausage, three-cheese grits, county ham, sliced tomato and hollandaise...
Weekend Brunch at Trattoria Reggiano

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Trattoria Reggiano in Downtown Summerlin knows how to weekend brunch. Executive Chef Gino Rappa and director of social media Maria Bonanno tells us all about their delicious Italian style brunch.
A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
Jackie Robinson
Ralph Lauren
The Real-Life Socialites Who Inspired the Characters of The Gilded Age

Julian Fellowes’s The Gilded Age chronicles the social lives—and melodramas—of the wealthy New York elite in the 1880s and 90s. Carrie Coon plays Mrs. Russell, a “nouveau riche” wife of a controversial railroad tycoon, who quickly learns that social currency cannot be bought with real currency. Then there's Donna Murphy's Mrs. Astor, the de facto ring leader of the city’s elite, who surrounds herself with a curated crowd. Finally, Nathan Lane is Ward McAllister, a haughty Southern gentleman who fancies himself as a cultural man about town. The HBO show is a grand, guilty pleasure—that, like any good historical fiction, very much borrows from reality.
The Story Of The King's Lincoln Continental Is Classic Elvis

It has been 100 years since Henry Ford's wife convinced him to buy Lincoln, ensuring the brand's survival. To celebrate, Lincoln is doing a bunch of interesting activities leading up to a big announcement, which will likely be its first EV. This month's celebration is happening at the New York...
This Ring Was Made from Ranch Dressing & Sold for $12,000

It's been argued that you can put ranch dressing on anything. And while the verdict is still out on how ranch pairs with certain foods, there's an expensive new piece of evidence in favor of its surprisingly broad utility. Hidden Valley Ranch created a first-of-its-kind diamond made of ranch, which just sold on Ebay for over $12,000.
Finding the perfect Easter floral arrangement

New Ralph Lauren collection inspired by Morehouse and Spelman college fashion. A new Ralph Lauren collection is drawing inspiration from HBCU's like Morehouse and Spelman College. Updated: 32 minutes ago. Easter weekend is approaching. Nothing Bundt Cakes joined CBS46 to give you some ideas for brunch sweets. Nation celebrates Jackie...
New Ralph Lauren collection inspired by Morehouse and Spelman college fashion

Easter weekend is approaching. Nothing Bundt Cakes joined CBS46 to give you some ideas for brunch sweets. Nation celebrates Jackie Robinson's 75th anniversary joining MLB. Nation celebrates Jackie Robinson's 75th anniversary joining MLB. Former students speak out about bullying at Loganville High School. Updated: 1 hours ago. Former students speak...
Racine's Peeps exhibit turns Easter candy into sweet works of art

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Peeps, the quintessential Easter treat, can also be beautiful art!. The Annual International Peeps Art Exhibition is back for its 13th year at the Racine Art Museum. It will feature work inspired by pop culture, animals, sports and famous artists, created by artists, families and...
Scarlett Johansson Sells Manhattan Penthouse At a Loss

After more than two and a half years on the market Scarlett Johansson is finally rid of her contemporary Manhattan apartment, according to the New York Post. Though it must be a relief that it has officially sold, the $1.9 million deal does represent a big loss for the actor, who paid $2.1 million for the Sutton Place pad in 2008.
Uncovering a dumpster full of art worth millions

In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of artworks, by an obscure artist who'd died the year before. Now, experts say the dumpster art could be worth millions. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the intriguing tale of how a skateboarding mechanic became a detective in order to uncover the identity of Francis Hines, an expressionist who experimented with wrapping buildings, objects and paintings.
Forging traditions: Italian bell makers

In the village of Agnone, in Southern Italy's Molise region, is a family business that has been operating since the 1300s. Correspondent Seth Doane visits one of the oldest bell foundries on Earth, to see how Pasquale Marinelli's family crafts and forges bells by hand, as they have for 27 generations.
The ultimate guide to collecting and investing in art

Knowing where to start with investing in art is much like staring at a blank canvas. Where to begin? What colours, compositions, subjects? The world of creative investments is, after all, an incredibly subjective one; a market propelled by value judgements. Here, you will be capitalising on matters of the heart as much as of art.
