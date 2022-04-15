How 'The Tinder Swindler' Made This Woman Realize She Was Being Scammed
Before watching the Netflix show, the woman had given over $92,000 to support a partner who, ultimately, was not...www.newsweek.com
Before watching the Netflix show, the woman had given over $92,000 to support a partner who, ultimately, was not...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0