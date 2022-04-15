ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

How 'The Tinder Swindler' Made This Woman Realize She Was Being Scammed

By Giulia Carbonaro
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Before watching the Netflix show, the woman had given over $92,000 to support a partner who, ultimately, was not...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Lonely Illinois woman is scammed of $92,000 life savings by conman she met on SilverSingles dating site - but never met in real life - and only realized she had been duped when she watched Tinder Swindler on Netflix

A lonely Illinois woman named Kathy was scammed out of $92,000 from her life savings by a man she met on a 50+ dating site - an increasingly common story after many turned to dating websites to fight isolation during the COVID pandemic. Kathy, who did not want to share...
PUBLIC SAFETY
StaceyNHerrera

Woman gets dumped after revealing she wears dentures

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One of my best friends suffered from aggressive periodontal disease. As a result, she has been wearing full dentures since her late twenties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Aurora, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, IL
Distractify

Woman Gets "Accidental” Mean Text from Guy Before First Date, Discovers a Tinder Villain

Diving into the world of modern dating can often feel like you're wading through a cesspool. It's a well-documented fact that human beings often suck and possess a multitude of toxic traits. While no one is perfect and you'd be kind of insane to expect anyone is, we do expect and hope that folks would at least be cognizant of their own situations and exhibit humanity and sensitivity in dealing with them in any given situation.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman calls out man who ‘had the audacity’ to take two work calls on first date

A woman has sparked a debate about dating etiquette after calling out a first date who “had the audacity” to take two work calls.Kelcey, who goes by the username @kelceybligh on TikTok, shared her experience in a video uploaded to the app earlier this month, in which she filmed her date discussing work while seated at their table.“On a first date, this man had the audacity to take not only one but TWO business calls…” Kelcey wrote in a text caption on the video, adding: “Is this a joke?”In the video, Kelcey’s date could be heard discussing what sounded like...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tinder#Online Dating#Fbi#Dating Online#Abc7#The Tinder Swindler#Israeli#Russian
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Netflix
InspireMore

This Woman Thought Her Phone Was Lost To The Ocean… Until A Beluga Showed Up!

Beluga whales are known for being extremely vocal, friendly mammals, but we didn’t realize they were so considerate!. A group of friends found this out firsthand when one of them dropped their phone into the sea. They began to panic and, understandably, thought that there was no way they were ever getting that phone back. Then suddenly, from the depths of the sea, a large, white creature began making his way toward them.
PETS
BET

TikTok User Loses Job After Living In Office Cubicle

Chibuzor Ejimofor, who goes by Simon Jackson online, reportedly lost his job after he moved into an office cubicle out of “protest.”. According to Complex, the 28-year-old went viral earlier this month over a video titled “Check out my new [apartment].” It shows him inside an office unpacking his belongings and placing them in cabinets and desk drawers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
883K+
Followers
89K+
Post
802M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy