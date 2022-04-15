ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish's latest collab is with Lisa Simpson: How to watch

By Joe Cingrana
 2 days ago

GRAMMYs, Oscars... what do honors and accolades from your peers really mean in the grand scheme of things? Just ask the biggest musicians, artists, actors, sports stars, and politicians over the last three decades and every one of them would likely agree: You've only truly made it in the pop culture business when you end up as an animated character on The Simpsons .

Disney+ has announced that recent Academy Award recipient Billie Eilish will indeed be taking a trip to Springfield this year, finding herself helping and befriending Lisa Simpson as the young saxo-mo-phonist searches for a quiet place to practice. Billie and her brother FINNEAS end up inviting her into their studio and get down on "a special jam session she'll never forget."

The animated collaboration, When Billie Met Lisa , will arrive as a Disney+ short, available to stream on Friday, April 22. Fans of The Simpsons can also watch three other Disney+ shorts: The Simpsons in Plusaversary , the Star Wars -themed Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens from Its Nap , and the Marvel-themed The Good, The Bart, and The Loki , streaming now .

We're not sure if their studio time resulted in anything that will end up on Eilish's third album, but we do know she and FINNEAS are already working on the follow-up to her 2021 sophomore release, Happier Than Ever .

