Brandon Nimmo, Mark Canha test positive for COVID-19: Report

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

According to Tim Healey of Newsday, the Mets had a staff member test positive for COVID-19, putting multiple players at risk of being held out of the lineup for the team’s home opener on Friday.

That lineup is now released, and it includes the absence of Brandon Nimmo, Dominic Smith, and Mark Canha. Smith isn't as surprising of an absence given his role with the team, but Nimmo and Canha have reportedly tested positive and are asymptomatic, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Per new league rules, unvaccinated players who are close contacts to someone who tested positive could miss games, while vaccinated players can play if they test negative. Given that the Mets were off on Thursday, it is unlikely any player is being sat for rest reasons, and could be deemed close contacts to a staff member that tested positive.

Robinson Cano gets the start at second, while Travis Jankowski starts in center, Nimmo’s usual spot, and Jeff McNeil starts in left, where Canha typically occupies. Smith isn’t an everyday starter, but J.D. Davis is in the DH role.

