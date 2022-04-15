ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets Notes: Taijuan Walker gives recovery timetable, Jacob deGrom schedules next MRI

By Ryan Chichester
 2 days ago

The Mets are currently without two of their projected starters in Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker, but Walker is hoping to make his return soon.

The righty was placed on the IL with shoulder bursitis, but has resumed throwing and hopes to get on a mound by Sunday, and hopes to make a rehab start in the middle of next week.

“For me, the sooner the better,” Walker said of a potential return. “[Saturday] I’ll probably long toss at about 150 [feet], and if that goes well, try to get a mound on Sunday, throw a bullpen, see how that feels, and go from there.”

Walker is hoping just one rehab start will be enough, but he will need one given his limited workload so far in the young season.

“I want to be aback as soon as possible. If I can get one in, hopefully for four innings and 0 pitches, that puts me at bout five and 75 for my next outing after that. Hopefully that’s enough to get back with the team.”

If Walker throws a bullpen on Sunday, he would like to get his rehab start slated for either Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

“I would say probably three days after that if everything checks out,” Walker said. “I feel really good right now, so hopefully it all does. But I would say three or four days after that, try to get into a rehab game, and go from there.”

DeGrom is much further off from a return, but further imaging confirmed the stress reaction in his shoulder, and he is scheduled for a second MRI on April 25.

