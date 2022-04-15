ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mike Florio takes shot at Schefter for being an NFL mouthpiece

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 2 days ago

Who’s ready for a feud between NFL Insiders?

It’s been a rough week for Adam Schefter, who disparaged Dwayne Haskins Saturday while reporting the 24-year-old quarterback’s tragic death. “Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida,” Schefter tweeted before quickly deleting.

On Monday, Schefter issued a lengthy public apology. But the tweet was already sent. It was the latest blunder for the omnipresent Insider, who tweeted recently Deshaun Watson “knew the truth would come out” after a Texas grand jury had declined to indict the star quarterback on sexual assault charges.

Schefter deleted that one, too.

Despite these missteps, Schefter continues to furiously update his feed with NFL nuggets ranging from free agent signings to the retirement of the Cardinals’ long-time equipment manager. One of the tidbits Schefter recently shared was news about the Washington Commanders hiring their first-ever “social media correspondent,” a partnership that’s “believed to be the first of its kind in the NFL,” he pointed out.

The Commanders have been in the news a lot recently, thanks to the allegations of widespread workplace misconduct levied against executives in the organization, and a brutal congressional hearing, in which one woman accused Daniel Snyder of sexual harassment. This week, Congress said Snyder may have engaged in illegal financial conduct.

Schefter tweeted out the NFL’s official statement on the matter, but nothing more. Mike Florio noticed.

“This guy makes some really interesting decisions about what to tweet and what not to tweet,” he posted .

Ouch!

Florio, who isn’t without his blindspots, is one of the few NFL Insiders who exhaustively covers legal cases and negative stories around the league. It puts him in contrast to Schefter, who operates more as a news organ.

Florio tweeted what many were thinking.

