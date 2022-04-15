Jan. 6 Rioters' Testimony 'Certainly Incriminating' Trump: Glenn Kirschner
"It is certainly evidence that he incited this insurrection," the former prosecutor said of Capitol rioters saying they were following Donald Trump's...www.newsweek.com
"When Trump is indicted". Those are the words that Some of us who want the truth to be revealed, were waiting to hear. When the judge says guilty on all counts will be the icing on the cake.
10 USC 894. Art 94. Mutiny or sedition a)Any person subject to this chapter who-1) with intent to usurp or override lawful military authority, refuses, in concert with any other person, to obey orders or otherwise do his duty or creates any violence or disturbance is guilty of mutiny2) with intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of lawful civil authority, creates, in concert with any other person, revolt, violence, or other disturbance against that authority is guilty of sedition 3)fails to do his utmost to prevent and suppress a mutiny or sedition being committed in his presence, or fails to take all reasonable means to inform his superior commissioned officer or commanding officer of a mutiny or sedition which he knows or has reason to believe is taking place, is guilty of a failure to suppress or report a mutiny or sedition.b)A person who is found guilty of attempted mutiny, mutiny, sedition, or failure to suppress or report a mutiny or sedition shall be punished by death
Please don't tell me how much incriminating evidence they have. Don't tell me how many documents you have proving guilt. Don't tell me how many iron clad star witnesses you have. Tell me when he is doing the perp walk in shackles.
