On campus "drag show" at Upstate university sparks controversy

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
 2 days ago

A protest march was held at an Upstate university to support the LGBTQ community. The demonstration was held on at Clemson after recent controversial events on campus. The student organization TigerLive recently held a drag show on campus at the Memorial Auditorium.

Another student group, the Clemson College Republicans spoke out against the event. In a statement, the Republican group condemned the drag show calling it "spits in the face of the Christian population at Clemson". The statement went on to say the drag show promoted " deviant forms of sexual licentiousness" and "sexual perversion".

In response, LGBTQ supporters held a rally on campus Thursday night. They feel the statement from the Republican group was hateful and targeted the LGBTQ community. The Republican group says their statement was intended to condemn the university and university affiliated group for favoring this type of events over any sort of events that promote conservative ideals. University officials have not yet issued any statement on the issue.

