ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden’s sister says she had Trump ‘exorcised’ from the White House in new memoir

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U6IeI_0fAPh0VD00

President Joe Biden ’s sister Valerie Biden Owens writes in her new memoir Growing Up Biden that she wanted everything former President Donald Trump had touched out of the White House .

She was part of the team that redecorated the building as the new administration moved in.

The president’s sibling and longtime advisor writes that she wanted “everything Trump had touched out of there”.

She had the “chosen portrait” of the seventh President Andrew Jackson removed and replaced it “with one of President Franklin D Roosevelt ”.

She writes that she added “busts of MLK, Cesar Chavez, RFK, Rosa Parks—all of which reflected Joe’s understanding and reverence for the soul of this nation”.

Ms Owens also wanted to remove the Resolute Desk used by Mr Trump and replace it with Mr Roosevelt’s but was unable to do so as it “resides at FDR’s family home in Hyde Park…. Thus, the desk Trump had sat behind remained”.

But that Mr Trump’s desk had also been used by Presidents Barack Obama and John F Kennedy made her feel better about it.

“So that was certainly good enough, and went a long way toward exorcising from my mind the repugnant image of its previous occupant,” she writes.

“If ever there was a force of anti-empathy in the world, it is Donald Trump,” she states. “He is a bully, pure and simple—a narcissistic, incompetent, and incomplete man. He is the embodiment of resentment. His power comes from tapping into our baser instincts.”

She said he “appealed to our lowest common denominator” and “didn’t just represent policy failure or erratic personal behaviors; he represented something darker, more primal, more insinuating, striking deeper into the heart of what made us who we are”.

She was at first hesitant about her brother joining the campaign because she “could see the campaign Trump would run. It was as vivid as a movie. Brutal. Crass. Classless. And every time I saw that movie, I would feel sick”.

“He had the mind not of a President, but of a vengeful dictator, and running against him felt almost degrading,” she writes.

Concerning Mr Trump not attending Mr Biden’s inauguration, Ms Owens writes that “a small man does not rise to the occasion”.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
John F. Kennedy
Person
Rosa Parks
Person
Cesar Chavez
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Andrew Jackson
Person
Donald Trump
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Fall of the house of Biden

The hit series "House of Cards" resonated with viewers by its portrayal of Washington politicians as ruthless, dishonest, and amoral. One can debate, as Oscar Wilde did, whether life imitates art or vice versa. But Americans have come to view their political leaders with the kind of cynicism that is richly deserved. It’s where perception intersects reality.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC7 Chicago

Trump pressed him to 'remove' Biden, GOP lawmaker says

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly pushed GOP Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama to "rescind" the 2020 election results, "remove" President Joe Biden from office and redo the last presidential election in several conversations last year, Brooks told ABC News on Wednesday. "The word he used was 'rescind,'" Brooks said in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Pence distances himself from Trump as he eyes 2024 campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — After Donald Trump was caught on video bragging about sexually assaulting women, Mike Pence stayed on his ticket. As the coronavirus ravaged the U.S., the then-vice president praised the administration’s response. And after a violent mob threatened his life during an attack on the U.S. Capitol, Pence rejected entreaties to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
The Independent

The Independent

608K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy