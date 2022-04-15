ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Kaley Cuoco swears off marriage following second divorce

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ItjR_0fAPgwi100

Kaley Cuoco has sworn that she “will never get married again”, after her second marriage came to an end in September 2021.

The Big Bang Theory star’s first husband was tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016, and her second husband was professional equestrian Karl Cook.

Cuoco, 36, announced the end of their three years of marriage and filed for divorce on 3 September.

The former couple said in a joint statement at the time: “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.”

In a new interview with Glamour magazine , Cuoco said: “I will never get married again. You can literally put that on the cover.”

However, she is not opposed to the idea of love, adding: “I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gcNrh_0fAPgwi100

Cuoco, who currently stars in HBO comedy-drama series The Flight Attendant , also revealed that she is currently undergoing therapy to learn how to balance her career and relationships.

“I want to have a relationship that I give my time to and that the person feels [like they’re] really a part of my life,” she said.

“I get so distracted with work and I want to have that in the future. I know now what I wasn’t doing [in previous relationships]. I want to change that. I really know where I’ve f***ed up and I don’t want to do that again.”

Cuoco married Cook in 2018 in a horse stable owned by the equestrian trainer’s family. She is also a professional horse rider and met Cook at an equestrian competition in 2016.

She owns at least 25 horses, a pack of dogs, a bunny, a goat and two pigs. She told Variety that she was “not allowed to say how many [dogs] I have, because I am afraid they will come knocking, saying that it’s an illegal amount”.

Comments / 1

Related
womansday.com

'Big Bang Theory' Fans Are Demanding Answers Over Kaley Cuoco’s Huge News on Instagram

Ever since its debut in 2007, The Big Bang Theory has garnered millions of fans and in the process, viewers have wondered about a few questions surrounding the plot and their favorite characters. So, it’s no surprise that when actress Kaley Cuoco (who played Penny Hofstadter) announced the upcoming release of a book dedicated to all things Big Bang, many were ecstatic.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Couple Divorcing After 6 Years of Marriage

Another 90 Day Fiance couple is calling it quits. Mark and Nikki Shoemaker are splitting up, E! News reports, after Mark filed to divorce Nikki earlier this month. Mark, who is 39 years older than Nikki, filed at the Baltimore County Circuit Court on March 2, filing the next day to seal the divorce; however, a judge denied that request.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Kate Winslet’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 3 Children & Their Dads

The gorgeous Oscar winner has three amazing children with three different men. Find out all about Kate’s big brood here!. Kate Winslet has one of the most incredible careers in Hollywood that some actors could only dream of. The 46-year-old British beauty came on the scene in 1994’s Heavenly Creatures before taking over as the queen of the world three years later in Titanic. Along the way to becoming one of the most sought-after thespians, she picked up an Academy Award as Best Actress for 2008’s The Reader. She also has a couple of Emmys as well for Midred Pierce and Mare of Easttown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Cook
Person
Kaley Cuoco
mansionglobal.com

Kaley Cuoco Sells Los Angeles Mansion for Nearly $16.2 Million

The custom-made Los Angeles home of actor Kaley Cuoco and her equestrian ex-husband, Karl Cook, has sold for nearly $16.2 million. The nearly 11,000-square-foot Hidden Hills residence sold on March 31 in an off-market deal, according to public records. It had been home to Ms. Cuoco, 36, and Mr. Cook, 31, since early 2020. The couple bought it together for $11.75 million through two separate trusts connected to their business managers.
REAL ESTATE
shefinds

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Heartbroken Over Prince Harry's Daughter: ‘Incredibly Sad’ They’ve Never Met

Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, has yet to meet his fifth granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and is reportedly very distraught about it. Prince Harry, 37 and wife Meghan Markle, 40, welcomed their second child last June, and she has not yet been introduced to her grandfather or her namesake and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 95 (which she is reportedly upset about as well).
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 15, Cracks Up While Strolling With Mom Katie Holmes In NYC — Photo

Suri Cruise, 15, took another stroll with mom Katie Holmes, 43, in New York City on Sunday, March 20. The mother-daughter duo were seen walking side-by-side in the SoHo neighborhood with big smiles on their faces. Suri, whose dad is Tom Cruise, looked particularly happy to be out and about with her famous mother. The teenager was visibly laughing as she pulled down her orange face mask to enjoy a sip of her coffee. Katie could similarly be seen grinning underneath her black face mask.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Glamour Magazine#Equestrian#The Big Bang Theory#Hbo
SheKnows

Malia Obama Is Getting Rave Reviews in Her First TV Writing Job

Click here to read the full article. Malia Obama’s first official job since graduating from Harvard University in 2021 sounds like it is off to a great start. She was recruited to work on an Amazon show called Hive, which follows a mega-pop star (think Beyoncé), by Atlanta creator and actor Donald Glover, who has high praise for the 23-year-old. Calling her “an amazingly talented person,” Donald revealed to Vanity Fair that she isn’t resting on her laurels as former President Barack Obama’s daughter. He said Malia is “really focused, and she’s working really hard” to establish herself as a writer in...
TV & VIDEOS
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Jim Carrey video showing actor forcibly kissing Alicia Silverstone resurfaces after Will Smith criticism

Jim Carrey is being called out for “hypocrisy” after saying that Will Smith “should have been” arrested for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars.The actor, 60, criticised Smith in the wake of the ceremony, in which Smith walked on the stage and struck Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. It is unknown whether Rock knew about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.”I have nothing against Will Smith – he’s done great things, but that was not a good moment,” Carrey told CBS host Gayle King. “It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Demi Moore Has Reportedly Been Quietly Dating A Highly Respected Chef

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore has rarely been averse to sharing details regarding her personal life. The actress regularly offers updates about her three stunning daughters, whom she shares with ex Bruce Willis, and more recently showed her former husband a lot of support following news that he’s taking a step back from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis. But there’s one part of Moore’s life she’s kept pretty guarded as of late — her dating life. Now, however, a new report suggests the A Few Good Men star has been quietly dating chef Daniel Humm...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Playfully Dances Towards Prince William In Rare Display Of Affection: Watch

Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, showed off some pretty impressive dance moves on their royal tour of the Caribbean. The pair visited the village of Hopkins in Belize on Sunday, March 20, and had a blast with dancers of the Garifuna community. William, who honored Belize’s royal color by wearing a blue button down and blue pants, danced away with a local woman.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Richard Williams Speaks Out on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: ‘We Don’t Condone Anyone Hitting Anyone Else’

Click here to read the full article. Richard Williams has weighed in on Will Smith’s controversial actions at the Academy Awards on Sunday night, when the actor walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, during the ceremony. Shortly after the altercation, Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the tennis coach father to Venus and Serena Williams, in “King Richard.” “We don’t know all the details of what happened,” Richard Williams told NBC News, via his son Chavoita LeSane. “But we don’t condone anyone...
TENNIS
rolling out

Donald Glover is making it hard for Black women to like him

Donald Glover is different. On April 7, Interview Magazine published an interview of Glover asking himself questions, then answering them. There are a number of things that Glover touched on in the interview, such as being a good man, culture, Zendaya and more. The one thing that many people were confused about was his question to himself regarding Black women.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

608K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy