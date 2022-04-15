ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

It's not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BvKMM_0fAPguwZ00

Yet again, the U.S. is trudging into what could be another COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline.

One big unknown? “We don’t know how high that mountain’s gonna grow,” said Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University.

No one expects a peak nearly as high as the last one, when the contagious omicron version of the coronavirus ripped through the population.

But experts warn that the coming wave – caused by a mutant called BA.2 that’s thought to be about 30% more contagious – will wash across the nation and push up hospitalizations in a growing number of states in the coming weeks. And the case wave will be bigger than it looks, they say, because reported numbers are vast undercounts as more people test at home without reporting their infections or skip testing altogether.

At the height of the previous omicron surge, reported daily cases reached into the hundreds of thousands. On April 14, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases rose to 39,521, up from 30,724 two weeks earlier, according to data from Johns Hopkins collected by The Associated Press.

Dr. Eric Topol, head of Scripps Research Translational Institute, said the numbers will likely keep growing until the surge reaches about a quarter the height of the last “monstrous” one. BA.2 may well have the same effect in the U.S. as it did in Israel, where it created a “bump" in the chart measuring cases, he said.

Keeping the surge somewhat in check, experts said, is a higher level of immunity in the U.S. from vaccination or past infection compared with early winter.

But Ray said the U.S. could wind up looking like Europe , where the BA.2 surge was “substantial" in some places that had comparable levels of immunity. “We could have a substantial surge here,” he said.

Both experts said BA.2 will move through the country gradually. The Northeast has been hit hardest so far — with more than 90% of new infections caused by BA.2 last week compared with 86% nationally. As of Thursday, the highest rates of new COVID cases per capita over the past 14 days were in Vermont , Rhode Island, Alaska, New York and Massachusetts. In Washington, D.C., which also ranks in the top 10 for rates of new cases, Howard University announced it was moving most undergraduate classes online for the rest of the semester because of “a significant increase in COVID-19 positivity” in the district and on campus.

Some states, such as Rhode Island and New Hampshire, saw the average of daily new cases rise by more than 100% in two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Joseph Wendelken, spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Health, said despite rising cases, hospitalizations remain relatively low, and that’s the metric they are most focused on right now. About 55 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, compared with more than 600 at one point in the pandemic.

Officials credit high vaccination rates. State statistics show 99% of Rhode Island adults are at least partially vaccinated and 48% have gotten the booster dose that scientists say is key in protecting against severe illness with omicron.

Vermont also has relatively high levels of vaccination and fewer patients in the hospital than during the height of the first omicron wave. But Dr. Mark Levine , the health commissioner there, said hospitalizations and the numbers of patients in intensive care units are both up slightly, although deaths have not risen.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control shows that new hospital admissions of patients with confirmed COVID-19 were up slightly in New England and the New York region.

On the West Coast, modelers from Oregon Health & Science University are projecting a slight increase in hospitalizations over the next two months in that state, where cases have also risen steeply.

As the wave moves across the country, experts said states with low rates of vaccination may face substantially more infections and severe cases that wind up in the hospital.

Ray said government leaders must be careful to strike the right tone when talking to people about protecting themselves and others after COVID restrictions have largely been lifted. Philadelphia recently became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate after a sharp increase in infections. But Vermont's Levine said there are no plans to bring back any of the restrictions that were imposed earlier during the pandemic.

“It’s going to be hard to institute restrictive, draconian measures,” Ray said. “Fortunately, we have some tools that we can use to mitigate risk. And so I hope that leaders will emphasize the importance for people to watch the numbers,” be aware of risks and consider taking precautions such as wearing masks and getting vaccinated and boosted if they're not already.

Lynne Richmond, a 59-year-old breast cancer survivor who lives in Silver Spring, Md., said she plans to get her second booster and keep wearing her mask in public as cases rise in her state and nearby Washington, D.C.

“I never really stopped wearing my mask…I’ve stayed ultra-vigilant,” she said. “I feel like I’ve come this far; I don’t want to get COVID.”

Vigilance is a good strategy, experts said, because the coronavirus is constantly throwing curveballs. One of the latest: even more contagious subvariants of BA.2 found in New York state, known as BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1. And scientists warn that new and potentially dangerous variants could arise at any time.

“We shouldn’t be thinking the pandemic is over,” Topol said. “We should still keep our guard up.”

___

Associated Press reporter Wilson Ring contributed from Stowe, Vermont.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Moderna CEO insists a fourth vaccine dose may be needed to control a future Covid 'stealth' variant wave even as Dr Fauci assures Americans another surge is not around the corner: US cases dropped 4% over the past week

Covid case numbers are continuing to steadily decline in the U.S., and even while some nations elsewhere suffer recent upticks in cases, officials stateside are assuring Americans that another surge will not be on the way this spring. Yet, America's most profitable vaccine manufacturers are pushing to roll out a...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

What is Stealth Omicron? Symptoms of the Covid variant responsible for 93.7% of cases in England

The UK has been hard-hit by a further spike in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, with infections being driven by a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant known as BA.2 or “Stealth Omicron”.While that uptick now appears to be subsiding, cases remain high and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) recorded 333,347 positive tests within seven days on 8 April, as well as 1,475 deaths and 16,407 people admitted to hospital, figures that coincided with the UK government’s decision to end the provision of free lateral flow tests for the virus.The sub-lineage is currently estimated to account for approximately 93.7...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Person
Eric Topol
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
beckershospitalreview.com

Syphilis, gonorrhea cases jumped amid pandemic: 5 CDC findings

Reported cases of sexually transmitted diseases fell during the start of the pandemic — likely due to a drop in screenings — but most rose by the end of 2020, new CDC data shows. The CDC's 2020 STD surveillance report, released April 12, is based on 2020 case...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

‘This virus has fooled us before’: Here’s how Fauci predicts stealth Omicron will spread across the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The BA.2 subvariant of COVID, known as ‘stealth Omicron,’ is on the rise in Europe, Asia and, more recently, the U.S.—accounting for roughly 30% of all new infections this week, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Breast Cancer#Johns Hopkins University#Omicron#The Associated Press
Healthline

Why COVID-19 Cases May Continue to Decline in the United States

New COVID-19 cases, as well as deaths and hospitalizations, continue to decline in the United States. Experts say this trend could stifle a resurgence of COVID-19 cases this summer. They say the United States’ vaccination rate and the number of cases here during the Omicron have built up a healthy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

What Fauci sees coming with the BA.2 coronavirus subvariant in the U.S.

The U.S. could follow the trend of the United Kingdom and see a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The chief medical adviser to President Biden said that though cases are still trending down across the U.S., some states are seeing a rise.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

COVID 'stealth' variant is fueling rise in cases in HALF of US states with infections up 25% up on last week - but White House pandemic chief says Americans should not be 'excessively concerned'

Covid cases are starting to rise once again in parts of the U.S. after nearly three months of declines coming off of the massive winter Omicron surge - but health officials say it's not a cause for concern because hospitalizations and deaths remain low. Dr Ashish Jha, the White House...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Science Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WebMD

COVID-19 Cases Remain Low, Stomach Flu Outbreaks Rise

April 4, 2022 – While coronavirus cases continue to decline across the U.S., another virus is climbing to its pre-pandemic levels, according to NBC News. Outbreaks of the norovirus, which causes stomach flu, have increased dramatically since the beginning of January. As COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, people are gathering more, which has likely led to an uptick in infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

US probably WON'T suffer another huge COVID surge similar to China's because so many Americans have natural immunity, experts say: Daily cases remain around 30,000 and deaths drop 24% over the past week

Experts say the US is unlikely to experience yet another COVID surge similar to the current infection spike being recorded in China because so many Americans have immunity to the virus, as cases and deaths plummet. Experts from top public health schools in the U.S. told CNN that residents of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

White Americans are dragging down U.S. life expectancy. Here’s why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Life expectancy in the U.S. is now a full two years shorter than it was before the pandemic, according to a new study, reflecting the deadly toll of COVID across the country.
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

608K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy