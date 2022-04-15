ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Extinction Rebellion block four of London’s busiest bridges on bank holiday

By Laura Parnaby
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h4xeY_0fAPgrIO00

Climate change protesters have blocked four of London’s busiest bridges on the first day of the Easter bank holiday.

Hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists were on Waterloo , Blackfriars , Lambeth and Westminster bridges, calling for an end to new fossil fuel investments.

Demonstrators playing bongos and waving banners reading “end fossil fuels now” and “love in action” have been pictured facing queues of traffic headed by double-decker buses.

The Metropolitan Police said they were attempting to control the disruption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZZhF_0fAPgrIO00

The force said: “We are aware of a number of demonstrations happening today.

“We are seeing pockets of protest which are causing delays and disruption across central London .

“A policing operation is in place and officers are on scene and working to manage the impact.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Millions of travellers face motorway jams, rail delays and airport queues over ‘busier than usual’ Easter

Travellers across the country can expect congested roads, long queues at airports and disruption to trains after warnings by motoring organisations that Easter weekend will be “busier than usual”.Large traffic jams were present on the M20 in Dover due to P&O Dover-Calais services still being suspended, with some travellers complaining they missed their ferries after waiting for hours.The firm temporarily suspended sailings last month after sacking 800 of its crew without notice. The firm had hoped to restart crossings ahead of the Easter weekend, but yesterday announced this would not be possible after the Maritime and Coastguard agency detained...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Easter travel: All the cancelled trains and rail works happening this bank holiday weekend

By lunchtime on Maundy Thursday, London Euston station was extremely busy. From the close of services tonight, the terminus for the West Coast main line will not reopen until Tuesday 19 April.Large-scale rail engineering work, resulting in widespread line closures, has become an Easter tradition, and this year Euston is the target.Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, travelling patterns have changed – but the usual pattern of rail closures continues.James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: “There is never an ideal time to shut the railway and we have to carefully balance the best time to do...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Yorkshire village named best place to live in UK for 2022

A village in Yorkshire has been named the best place to live in the UK, according to a new ranking.The village of Ilkley, in West Yorkshire, topped the list of 70 locations named on The Sunday Times’ annual list of the Best Places to Live.Ilkley was given the top honours due to its strong sense of community cohesion as residents campaigned to make River Wharfe a safe place for wild swimming.It was also commended for its “magical” scenery, highly-rated schools, club sports, ease of getting around, and the local street market.The list also saw the Isle of Bute named as...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central London#Bank Holiday#Extinction Rebellion#Waterloo Bridge#Protest#Xrebellionuk#The Metropolitan Police
The Independent

Holidaymakers advised to plan ahead amid potential for Easter queues

Travellers have been advised to plan ahead and avoid the busiest times if possible amid concerns of Easter getaway chaos.The Department for Transport said it is working with operators to minimise disruption, but advising people to allow extra time for their journeys.Holidaymakers have already faced flight cancellations this week and queues for cross-Channel ferry services look set to continue as a number of P&O vessels remain detained due to safety issues.We’re working closely with operators to minimise disruption this #Easter weekend.Don’t forget to plan ahead and check for updates from operators, @NationalHighways@PoD_travelnews and @NationalRailEnq depending on how you are travelling.#CheckBeforeYouTravel...
WORLD
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Award Harry And Meghan Markle Jubilee Medals Just To Meet Lilibet? Royal Reported To Lose A Title This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly desperate to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the U.K., on Feb. 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the celebration plans earlier this year, which include a "once-in-a-generation show" combining the best British ceremonial splendor and pageantry with cutting-edge artistic and technological displays.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Travellers to France advised to bring food and drink for long queues in Kent

People travelling to France via the Channel Tunnel have been advised to bring food and drink as lengthy queues continue at the Port of Dover.Roads in Kent have been hit by long delays in recent days due to a shortage of ferries caused by the suspension of sailings by P&O Ferries after it sacked nearly 800 seafarers without notice.The operator said it plans to resume operations on the Dover-Calais route next week pending regulatory approval.Toby Howe, tactical lead at the Kent Resilience Forum, advised travellers to France to “allow a lot of extra time”.He told BBC Breakfast the delays had been...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Easter travel disruption ‘ruined’ newly-married couple’s honeymoon plans

A newly-married couple have said Easter weekend travel disruption has ruined their honeymoon plans after they missed their ferry amid long queues in Dover.Ashley Griffiths-Beamon, 33, and his husband Damian Griffiths-Beamon, 36, got married on Thursday and were due to travel to Belgium to celebrate their honeymoon.Mr Ashley Griffiths-Beamon told the PA news agency: “I’m upset and frustrated.“We had lovely plans for today which have now been ruined.“The delays will impact our plans today for our day in Bruges, which is a shame as we have both been looking forward to visiting the city.”DFDS initially advised customers on Friday morning...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
UPI News

On This Day: 6 dead in Westminster Bridge attack in London

March 22 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1765, the Stamp Act was passed by Britain's Parliament, introducing a tax on printed materials in the American colonies. Colonists believed this to be a violation of their rights and was a major grievance listed in the Declaration of Independence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

David Amess: Man accused of murdering MP had ‘look of self-satisfaction after stabbing him’

A man accused of murdering veteran politician Sir David Amess had a look of “self-satisfaction” after stabbing him to death, one of the Tory MP’s aides told a court.Mr Amess died after being stabbed more than 20 times on 15 October 2021 during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church, Leigh-on-Sea.Giving evidence at the Old Bailey, one of his staff members Julie Cushion recalled the moments after the stabbing.Ms Cushion said she heard a “piercing scream” and then a “loud crash”, just minutes after the suspect Ali Harbi Ali, 26, had been called to an appointment with the long-serving politician."Rebecca...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Vicar has Extinction Rebellion protest conviction quashed

A vicar who took part in a peaceful Extinction Rebellion demonstration outside a Ministry of Defence site has had her conviction quashed.Rev Sue Parfitt, 80, sat in a camping chair outside an entrance to the complex at Abbey Wood, in Filton, near Bristol in December 2020.Bristol Crown Court heard Rev Parfitt was among a group of change protesters who blockaded three entrances on the morning of December 11 2020.MoD security allowed protests to continue at two entrances, but demonstrators at the main entrance were stopping vehicles accessing the site – but not pedestrians or cyclists.The protest took place after the...
PROTESTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Milton Keynes named 10th worst place for a night out in the UK

Milton Keynes has been named one of the worst places in the country for a night on the town. Get Licensed, the security training and staffing company, has placed MK 41st out of 50 towns and cities in a new study. The study makes grim reading for Milton Keynes' nighttime...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

P&O: Pride of Hull ferry in Rotterdam after staff replaced

The P&O Pride of Hull ferry has sailed to Rotterdam for the first time since the sacking of the ship's 82 staff. It left the Port of Hull on Wednesday night after an inspection to ensure agency staff brought in to replace sacked workers could operate it safely. Earlier, P&O...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK to face more travel disruption as travellers return from Easter getaways

The UK is expected to see travel disruption on the roads, with millions returning from Easter getaways.Some 3.96 million drivers are predicted to make their journeys on Monday, causing delays on many major routes, the RAC warned.It comes after rail and air passengers saw long queues while P&O Dover-Calais ferries remained suspended over the weekend.Monday morning has already brought “nightmare” queues for Eurostar customers at Gare Du Nord in Paris after a border control IT failure which meant passengers could not board trains.One passenger, Charlie Daffern, 36, from Cheltenham, said all trains had been delayed for at least an hour.He...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Job advert for Britain’s most senior police officer goes live

The job advert for the most senior police officer in Britain has gone live, with the successful candidate tasked with addressing “serious failings” within the Metropolitan Police.Public confidence in the force has been damaged by a series of events including the rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer and the publication of highly offensive messages exchanged by officers based at Charing Cross.Two constables were also jailed for sharing images of the bodies of murder victims Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry on WhatsApp.Previous commissioner Dame Cressida Dick left the job last week, with her deputy Sir Stephen...
JOBS
The Independent

The Independent

608K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy