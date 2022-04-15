ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

New name, same address, Guardians set for home debut

By Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKtBN_0fAPglFG00

CLEVELAND (AP) — For decades, Cleveland’s home opener has been celebrated like a national holiday. Kids skip school, office workers clear out early and people flock downtown to welcome baseball back after another long winter.

It’s long been a day in Cleveland for renewal, hope. A fresh start.

Never more so than this year.

On Friday, the renamed Guardians will play for the first time at Progressive Field, officially launching a new era for a team known as the Indians since 1915 before a long-debated and fan-dividing name change finally happened last year.

There will be plenty of cheers, and perhaps some grumbling from those still coming to grips with the idea that their favorite baseball team isn’t quite the same, “We know this is going to take time. Change is always hard,” said Alex King, the Guardians’ senior vice president of marketing and strategy who spearheaded the name transition. “Change of a team name that has been around for 100-plus years and everyone has grown up with, shared memories with — that’s incredibly hard.

“We not only understand that. We empathize with that and we want to try and build new memories, but do it in a way that’s meeting our fans where they’re at.”

Some of those memories begin taking form on Friday when Oscar winner Tom Hanks, who cut his acting teeth in this city while becoming a fan of the team in the 1970s, tosses a ceremonial first pitch to Larry Doby Jr., whose father broke the American League’s color barrier with Cleveland 75 years ago.

There will be a jet flyover and players for the Guardians and San Francisco Giants will all wear No. 42 as Major League Baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson Day.

And if that wasn’t enough to kick start a holiday weekend, the NBA’s Cavaliers, who live a relay throw across the plaza at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, will host a play-in game against Atlanta with the winner getting a postseason spot.

If not for baseball’s 99-day labor lockout pushing the opener back two weeks, the day would belong exclusively to the Guardians, who have won four straight games and have one of baseball’s best early season stories in rookie outfielder Steven Kwan, off to an historic start to his career.

Kwan is certain to receive a rousing ovation from the 29th consecutive opening-day sellout crowd, one that was slower to buy tickets in previous years for a variety of reasons, including the name change.

It’s been a challenging journey for Cleveland’s franchise, which has received its share of criticism — especially on social media — for the switch from those who felt the team caved to a vocal minority. The ballclub had already ditched the divisive Chief Wahoo logo and was working toward making a name change when the national reckoning on race in 2020 accelerated the process.

The team considered numerous names before landing on Guardians, which is meant to symbolize community strength and is a nod to massive, Art Deco statues that flank the Hope Memorial Bridge near the ballpark.

There were other obstacles, including the team being sued by a local roller derby team of the same name.
And while Guardians remains difficult for some to accept, and isn’t exactly rolling off everyone’s tongues just yet, it seems to be catching on.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t lingering backlash.

Whenever the team posts anything on its Twitter account, it’s usually met with a barrage of complaints and worse. The negativity prompted Christy Harst to post a YouTube video reminding fans why they became fans and encouraging them to accept the change.

“It made me sad,” said the mother of two and voice-over actress. “I felt like I wanted to remind my fellow fans why we’re fans. Do I understand people’s frustration? Absolutely. There’s no name that could make everyone happy. None.

“No matter what they named the team, people would be upset.”

The team has sought to find the right balance between embracing the club’s past, and not erasing it.

“The name Indians is always going to be a part of our history,” King said, “All of those great teams in the 1990s, the ’07 (World Series) run, the ’16 World Series, the Rajai Davis home run, those are going to be Indians memories.

“Those won’t diminish. They’re not going to change. The most important part of our name, as we’ve talked, about is Cleveland. We’ve tried to remind people that we’ve got these really strong roots. We’re not inventing something different. We’re evolving and this is the next chapter.”

Harst trusts that Cleveland fans, even the ones wrestling with the change, will eventually come around. After all, they’ve endured plenty of heartbreak; this isn’t nearly as painful as when the Browns left.

“Everyone was bitter, spitting nails back then,” she said. “Do we feel that way now with the name change? C’mon. That was a lot worse as a Cleveland sports fan. Let’s put things into perspective.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: The X-Ray Results Are In For Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels fans can breathe a little easier. Mike Trout was hit in the hand by a pitch during Sunday afternoon’s game. The Angels star outfielder had to leave the game, appearing to be in significant pain. It didn’t look good. Thankfully, though, the X-ray results are...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
fadeawayworld.net

Patrick Beverley’s Girlfriend Posts Pics On Instagram After Timberwolves Beat Clippers, Congratulating Her Boyfriend For Making The NBA Playoffs

Patrick Beverley made a lot of headlines earlier this week when he effusively celebrated the Minnesota Timberwolves beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the first game of the Western Conference play-in tournament. They secured their spot in the 2022 NBA playoffs, but for Bev and the T-Wolves meant more than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
Footwear News

Nike Responds After Tiger Woods Wearing FootJoy Golf Shoes Goes Viral

Click here to read the full article. There are a few athletes who are synonymous with Nike, and Tiger Woods is near the top of the list. So it was particularly jarring when the golf icon was spotted in something without Swoosh branding. With The Masters looming, Woods was photographed during a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Sunday. However, he did not have Nike footwear laced up. Instead, the athlete was wearing a pair of all-black FootJoy shoes. The images got golf fans talking, although Woods has not addressed his FootJoy footwear — but Nike has. “Like...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajai Davis
Person
Tom Hanks
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s Jim Nantz’s favorite time of year. We don’t know that for sure, but it has to be, right? The legendary play-by-play announcer is calling the Final Four this weekend and The Masters next weekend. What’s better than that?. Nantz, one of the best play-by-play announcers...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Buys New House: Fans React

The Denver Broncos have a new star quarterback after trading for Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. With the move, the couple had a few things to take care of – selling their old house and finding a new one. Earlier this month, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, listed their Bellevue, Washington home for sale. It’s on the market for $28 million.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Photos Of Josh Allen, Girlfriend Going Viral This Weekend

Earlier this week, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Brittany Williams, were spotted out in Los Angeles. The couple enjoyed dinner at Catch LA, per Williams’ post on social media. Of course, whenever an NFL star and his girlfriend go out to dinner, there is plenty of paparazzi to capture the moment.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Giants#Nba#Ap#Guardians#Indians
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Begins A New Career This Week On SmackDown

It’s a gig. Being in the WWE is the pinnacle for a lot of wrestlers as it is the highest profile wrestling promotion in the world. Getting to be on one of WWE’s television shows means that you have done something right in your career and are pretty far ahead of a lot of wrestlers. However, it can be difficult to get television time, but now someone else is getting a chance in a different way.
WWE
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

McDonald’s murder suspect now in custody

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The suspect in the shooting death of a McDonald’s employee is now in custody, Lorain police confirmed to FOX 8. James Kimbrough III was wanted since January for killing the 24-year-old woman while she sat in her vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot near the intersection of Route 254 and Abbe Road […]
LORAIN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy